Jon Stewart’s TV return with ‘The Problem’ sets Apple TV Plus premiere date

Six years after leaving “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart will finally return to television in a regular capacity this fall. On Monday, Apple TV Plus announced that “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” Stewart’s first new show since departing “The Daily Show,” will premiere on September 30.

According to a press release, “The Problem” is “a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation.” In addition to new episodes every other week, Stewart and his team will also produce an official podcast connected to the series.

A typical episode, the streaming platform noted, will feature Stewart “in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.”

The podcast, meanwhile, “will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.”

In a teaser trailer for the series, Stewart makes fun of his aged appearance since last hosting a television series — and he openly wonders why he even agreed to appear on-camera in the first place. Watch the trailer below.

Stewart was replaced as host of “The Daily Show” by Trevor Noah in 2015. In the years since, he has often appeared as a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and directed a movie, last year’s “Irresistible.” He has often said the idea of doing a daily show where he needs to react to trending news was no longer of interest to him. “If you’re asking, Do you wish you had a show? Sometimes I do,” Stewart told the New York Times last year. “But not the one that I had. The one that I had is in wonderful hands and continues to elevate in a way that I couldn’t have. My efficacy for that kind of conversation has passed.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions