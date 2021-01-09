Checkmate: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is now atop our Golden Globe odds, but what about Anya Taylor-Joy?

There’s a new queen in town — or in our Best TV Movie/Limited Series Golden Globe predictions. “The Queen’s Gambit” dethroned “Unorthodox” from the No. 1 in our odds on Thursday, now holding a 4/1 advantage over the latter’s 9/2.

Maybe you’re a tad surprised that “The Queen’s Gambit” wasn’t already the favorite since it became a pop culture phenomenon following its Oct. 23 debut to gushing raves. After all, it’s become Netflix’s most-watched limited series ever, according to the streaming service’s vague metrics. But just like chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), the show’s playing the long game.

Based on Walter Tevis’ novel of the same name, “The Queen’s Gambit” has risen steadily in the odds over the past three months as more and more people watched (out of interest, FOMO, awards prognostication, all of the above?) and perhaps realized how a seven-episode series about chess of all things has taken the world by storm. The series cracked our top two only three weeks ago.

SEE ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ reigns over our Experts’ Golden Globe predictions

“The Queen’s Gambit” has majority support from the Experts and editors to win, but it still slightly trails “Unorthodox” in overall votes, at 669 to 711. Both are way ahead of the rest of the top five, “The Undoing” (11/2), “Mrs. America” (7/1) and “Normal People” (7/2).

While “The Queen’s Gambit” has climbed to the top spot, its star Taylor-Joy can’t say the same yet in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress race, which is kind of ironic since the show’s success is largely due to her magnetic, compelling work. But she’s made strong headway since last week, going from fourth place to second, sitting behind only “Unorthodox” star and Emmy nominee Shira Haas. The two people she surpassed? Oh, just Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”). Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) is in fifth. Taylor-Joy is hot on Haas’ heels, at 4/1 to 39/10, so those places may swap very soon. Both actresses fit one of the Globes’ favorite types of winners to a tee — starlets with breakthrough performances — but Taylor-Joy has the added benefit of headlining a bigger and more recent show.

PREDICT Golden Globe TV nominations now; change them until February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

