‘The Queen’s Gambit’ sweeps Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday: Could an all-time record be within reach?

“The Queen’s Gambit” dominated the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night, coming away with seven trophies, far more than any other program throughout the evening, and there could be a lot more where that came from. Check out the complete list of winners here, and scroll down for the Saturday winners listed by show.

The Creative Arts Emmys represent the vast majority of awards hardware handed out every year: they celebrate the best in behind-the-scenes crafts, animation, nonfiction, reality, and variety programs. Saturday night’s show was devoted mostly to crafts for scripted dramas, comedies, movies, and limited series, and “Queen’s Gambit” was honored for its cinematography, costumes, makeup, picture editing, production design, sound editing, and sound mixing. The Netflix series tells the story of a young chess prodigy in the 1950s and 1960s, and it was an unlikely blockbuster hit for the streaming service.

That haul puts it within striking distance of the all-time Emmy record. “John Adams” is currently the most honored limited series of all time after claiming 13 trophies at the 2008 awards. That also made “John Adams” the most awarded program from any genre in a single year. “Queen’s Gambit” has four more Creative Arts categories it could win on Sunday (Music Composition, Music Supervision, Music and Lyrics, Movie/Limited Casting), then another six at the main prime time Emmys broadcast on September 19. If it wins every single one of those awards, that will bring its total to 17. Of course, a clean sweep is unlikely, but judging from its Saturday performance, the “John Adams” record is well within reach.

“Queen’s Gambit” was followed by “The Mandalorian,” “Pose,” and “Saturday Night Live” with three victories apiece. Coming away with two prizes each were “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” and “WandaVision.” Check out the winners below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow TV fans here in our forums.

“THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

Cinematography (Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie)

Costumes (Period)

Makeup (Period/Character; Non-Prosthetic)

Picture Editing (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Single-Camera)

Production Design (Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program, One Hour Or More)

Sound Editing (Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special)

Sound Mixing (Limited or Anthology Series or Movie)

“THE MANDALORIAN”

Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half-Hour)

Makeup (Prosthetic)

Sound Mixing (Comedy or Drama Series, One Hour)

“POSE”

Costumes (Contemporary)

Hairstyling (Contemporary)

Makeup (Contemporary; Non-Prosthetic)

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”

Hairstyling (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality)

Makeup (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality; Non-Prosthetic)

Production Design (Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series)

“THE CROWN”

Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

Picture Editing (Drama Series, Single-Camera)

“TED LASSO”

Picture Editing (Comedy Series, Single-Camera)

Sound Mixing (Comedy Or Drama Series Half-Hour, And Animation)

“WANDAVISION”

Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

Production Design (Narrative Program, Half-Hour)

“AMERICAN UTOPIA”

Sound Mixing (Variety Series or Special)

“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW”

Picture Editing (Variety Programming)

“BLACK IS KING”

Costumes (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program)

“BRIDGERTON”

Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“CALLS”

Innovation in Interactive Programming

“THE CONNERS”

Picture Editing (Comedy Series, Multi-Camera)

“COUNTRY COMFORT”

Cinematography (Multi-Camera Series)

“FOR ALL MANKIND: TIME CAPSULE”

Innovation in Interactive Programming

“THE GOOD LORD BIRD”

Main Title Design

“LOVE, DEATH AND ROBOTS”

Sound Editing (Comedy Or Drama Series Half-Hour, And Animation)

“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”

Sound Editing (Comedy Or Drama Series, One Hour)

“MARE OF EASTTOWN”

Production Design (Narrative Contemporary Program, One Hour Or More)

“THE MASKED SINGER”

Costumes (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program)

“THE OSCARS”

Production Design (Variety Special)

“SHERMAN’S SHOWCASE BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPECTACULAR”

Costumes (Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program)

“SPACE EXPLORERS”

Interactive Program

PREDICTthe Emmy winners until September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?