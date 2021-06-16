With that quirky limited series trend over, could Netflix finally get its hands on this elusive Emmy?

Last year, a fun little Emmy trend came to an end. No, we’re not talking about Best Drama Actor going to someone not from a first-year or final-year show, but HBO stopping the pattern of itself and FX alternating victories in Best Limited Series. And now that that’s over, maybe it’s time for Netflix to finally enter the series winner’s circle.

From 2014, which was when limited series and TV movie were split into two categories again, until 2020, FX and HBO swapped limited series victories. FX took the crown in even-numbered years: “Fargo” in 2014, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” in 2016 and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” in 2018. HBO had ownership in odd-numbered years: “Olive Kitteridge” in 2015, “Big Little Lies” in 2017 and “Chernobyl” in 2019.

And then 2020 happened (figures it would end in 2020, right?). It was FX’s “turn” to win and it had a contender in “Mrs. America,” but nothing could topple Damon Lindelof‘s “Watchmen,” which nabbed 11 Emmys from 26 nominations and gave HBO back-to-back wins in the category.

SEE ‘The Queen’s Gambit’s’ Marielle Heller on playing a ‘woman who couldn’t follow her dream and artistic pursuits’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

FX and HBO’s duopoly, which is just a coincidence, has boxed out Netflix from the podium. The streaming giant didn’t get its first Best Limited Series nomination until 2018 for “Godless,” but it lost for that and for every nomination since for “When They See Us” in 2019, and “Unbelievable” and “Unorthodox” in 2020. Arguably the closest it came was for “When They See Us,” which was the odds-on favorite. Netflix has never won a series Emmy across limited, comedy and drama despite 30 nominations, but that losing streak looks like it will end this year.

There is, of course, “The Crown,” which is expected to dominate the drama categories, but since Best Drama Series is almost always the final award of the night, it wouldn’t be Netflix’s first series champ. That honor would fall on “The Queen’s Gambit,” which is out in front with 10/3 odds to win Best Limited Series — and with good reason. Based on Walter Tevis‘ novel of the same name, the show was a total phenomenon, made the entire world care about chess and swept the guilds, taking a win at every group and proving it’s got across-the-board support.

And if anyone on Team Netflix is worried about FX and HBO restarting their trend, the good news is that the former is not expected to make the cut. The fourth season of “Fargo” is eligible, but it is in 10th place after the installment basically came and went. HBO, however, does have a multiple contenders that could hand it a third consecutive victory. “I May Destroy You,” which recently scored five BAFTAs, is in second place, while the red-hot “Mare of Easttown” has vaulted to fourth place since concluding last month. Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad” and Disney+’s “WandaVision” are in third and fifth, respectively.

Everything could change after nominations, obviously, but as it stands, after being denied by the same networks for years, Netflix is on the verge of calling checkmate.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series The Queen's Gambit is the early favorite

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?