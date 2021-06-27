‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Emmy submissions: Netflix limited series has 23 chances to checkmate the competition

You wouldn’t necessarily expect a limited series about chess to become a pop culture phenomenon, but that’s what happened for “The Queen’s Gambit” when it premiered on Netflix last fall. The streamer touted it as a massively popular hit after it premiered last fall, and it was equally popular with industry awards voters this past spring. But how many Emmy nominations will it get? And how many of those will it win? Scroll down to see its 23 submissions across this year’s ballots.

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, “The Queen’s Gambit” tells the story of Beth Harmon (played as a child by Isla Johnston and as a teen and adult by Anya Taylor-Joy), who is sent to an orphanage in the 1950s following her mother’s death but works her way up to becoming a world-class chess champion. It was an immediate awards success, named one of the top 10 TV programs of 2020 by the American Film Institute and winning Best Limited Series honors from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and the Producers Guild Awards. Taylor-Joy also won acting honors from the Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards.

Just as impressive is how well the series fared with craft guilds across the industry. Its period production values achieved a remarkable sweep, winning prizes from the American Cinema Editors, American Society of Cinematographers, Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Costume Designers Guild, Hollywood Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist Guild, Society of Composers and Lyricists, and Motion Picture Sound Editors, not to mention victories at both the Writers Guild and Directors Guild Awards.

It couldn’t seem to lose anywhere on the awards campaign trail, and since the Emmys are decided by industry peers just like those guild honors are, it has to be considered one of the top contenders across categories at these awards. Will it sweep here too? Make or update your predictions here in our predictions center.

Best Limited/Anthology Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress

Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Bill Camp

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd

Harry Melling

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Marielle Heller

Moses Ingram

Isla Johnston

Best Movie/Limited Directing

Best Movie/Limited Writing

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

“End Game”

Best Costumes (Period)

“End Game”

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“Adjournment”

Best Music Composition (Movie/Limited)

“End Game”

Best Music and Lyrics

“Adjournment” (Song Title: “I Can’t Remember Love”)

Best Music Supervision

“Adjournment”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera, Movie/Limited)

“Exchanges”

Best Production Design (Narrative Period/Fantasy, One Hour)

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

“End Game”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

“End Game”

