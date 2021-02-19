Why a Golden Globe win for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ would be a big deal for Netflix

Netflix has already conquered the Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series categories at the Golden Globes with wins for “The Kominsky Method” in 2019 and “The Crown” in 2017. Now the popular streaming service is poised to complete the TV program trifecta by winning the award for Best Limited Series/TV Movie at the upcoming ceremony on Feb. 28.

“The Queen’s Gambit,” which is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name, is currently sitting in first place in Gold Derby’s odds to win. Nine of Gold Derby’s Experts are currently predicting the show, which was written and directed by Scott Frank (“Godless”), to triumph over fellow nominees “Small Axe” (39/10 odds), “Unorthodox” (4/1 odds), “The Undoing” (9/2 odds) and “Normal People” (9/2 odds).

The series chronicles the rise of orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon, portrayed by Golden Globe frontrunner Anya Taylor-Joy, as she quickly dominates the male-dominated chess world while battling a significant drug and alcohol addiction. The series debuted in late October and, according to Netflix, quickly became its most-watched limited series ever.

A win for “The Queen’s Gambit” in the limited series/TV movie category would mean Netflix would have a win in every TV program category at the Globes. It’s been nominated in the limited category only once before — last year for “Unbelievable,” a harrowing story about a serial rapist based on true events. The show ultimately lost to HBO’s “Chernobyl,” another hard-to-watch series based on a real-life tragedy. Should “The Queen’s Gambit” walk away a winner, it would be significant for the simple reason that Netflix has never once won a series award at the Primetime Emmys despite 30 nominations across comedy, drama and limited series (the streaming service has won the Emmys’ separate Best TV Movie category three times — with three episodes of “Black Mirror”).

That being said, a victory for the Netflix series “Unorthodox,” which was nominated for Best Limited Series at last year’s Emmy Awards alongside “Unbelievable” (both lost to HBO’s “Watchmen”), would also allow Netflix to complete the trifecta. Given the show’s current third-place ranking, though, it seems less likely this scenario would come to pass.

Of course, limited series/TV movie isn’t the only category in which Netflix is predicted to win this year. “The Crown,” which received six nominations overall for its fourth season, is currently in first place in the Best Drama Series odds. Unfortunately, a total Netflix series sweep doesn’t look like it’s in the cards, as “Emily in Paris,” Netflix’s only nominee in the comedy series category, is all the way in last place.

