Netflix has now won every series category at the Golden Globes with ‘The Queen’s Gambit’s’ victory

Netflix’s success at the Golden Globes continues. To the surprise of absolutely no one, “The Queen’s Gambit” took home the award for Best Limited Series/TV Movie during Sunday’s telecast, beating out fellow nominees “Small Axe,” “Unorthodox,” “The Undoing” and “Normal People.”

Based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name, the series was heavily favored to win, with 17 of Gold Derby’s Experts predicting it to triumph over the competition. And now that it has, Netflix has officially completed the TV program trifecta at the Golden Globes; the streaming service previously took home the Best Comedy/Musical Series and Best Drama Series Globes for “The Kominsky Method” in 2019 and “The Crown” in 2017. A victory for Netflix’s “Unorthodox,” which was also nominated for Best Limited Series at last year’s Emmy Awards but lost to HBO’s “Watchmen,” would have completed the trifecta as well.

“The Queen’s Gambit,” written and directed by Scott Frank (“Godless”), chronicles the rise of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy, who won limited series/TV movie actress honors), an orphaned chess prodigy, as she dominates the male-dominated chess world while battling a drug and alcohol addiction that started as a young girl. The series debuted in late October and, according to Netflix, quickly became its most-watched limited series ever.

This win is bigger than “The Queen’s Gambit,” though. Having now won an award in each TV series category at the Globes, Netflix is a serious awards contender as far as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is concerned. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Emmy voters, who have yet to recognize the streaming service’s efforts in its biggest series categories. Despite 30 nominations across comedy, drama and limited series at the Primetime Emmys, Netflix has walked away empty-handed each time. (It should be noted, though, that the streaming service has won the Emmys’ separate Best TV Movie category three times — with three episodes of “Black Mirror.”)

The nominations for “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Unorthodox” were Netflix’s second and third ones ever in this Globe category. Last year’s harrowing based-on-a-true-story series “Unbelievable” gave Netflix its first nomination in the category, but it ultimately lost to HBO’s devastating “Chernobyl,” another series based on a real-life tragedy.

Of course, limited series/TV movie wasn’t the only category in which Netflix was nominated this year. “The Crown” won Best Drama Series over network-mates “Ozark,” and “Ratched,” while “Emily in Paris” received a nomination for Best Comedy Series.

