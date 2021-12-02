‘The Shrink Next Door’: Will Kathryn Hahn and Paul Rudd finally get love from the Emmys?

Question: What do Kathryn Hahn and Paul Rudd have to do to get some love from the Emmy Awards next year? Answer: Star in a buzzworthy AppleTV+ limited series that is one-part psychological drama, one-part dark comedy.

Despite their superstar status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Hahn plays devious witch Agatha Harkness and Rudd has headlined a bunch of MCU blockbusters as fan-fave superhero Ant-Man), both actors have surprisingly struck out at the Emmys.

At this year’s Emmys, Hahn was Gold Derby’s odds-on favorite to win Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress for her now-iconic turn as Agatha Harkness in “WandaVision,” after winning at the Gold Derby Awards and MTV Movie + TV Awards earlier this year. In one of the surprises of the night, Hahn lost to Julianne Nicholson for “Mare of Easttown,” an outcome Marvel fans are still in mourning over. It was Hahn’s second career Emmy nomination after scoring a Best Comedy Supporting Actress bid for “Transparent” in 2017.

On the other hand, Rudd, who was just named People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” has zero Emmy nominations under his belt. That’s right, zero. This is despite recently starring in the well-received Netflix comedy series “Living With Yourself” (for which he was nominated as Best Comedy Actor at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards last year) and also his memorable guest appearances as Bobby on “Parks and Recreation” (which also garnered him a Critics Choice nomination in 2012) and as Pheobe Buffay’s lovable hubby Mike on “Friends.”

But that could all change with “The Shrink Next Door,” which premiered earlier this month, and might see both actors finally breakthrough with the snooty television academy and take home some overdue hardware. The eight-episode limited series was created by writer/producer Georgia Pritchett, adapted from the podcast of the same name by Joe Nocera. It tells the real-life story of hapless Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell) and his manipulative psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd), who exploits his long-term patient Marty by asserting control over his life. The series co-stars Hahn as Marty’s suspicious sister, Phyllis, and Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) as his unsuspecting wife, Bonnie.

Will “The Shrink Next Door” be their ticket to Emmy glory?

It certainly helps that the psychological drama boasts an awards-friendly pedigree. Creator and executive producer Pritchett is a multiple Emmy and WGA-winning writer/producer for “Succession” and “Veep,” and it was co-produced and stars “Saturday Night Live” alum Ferrell, who is a 16-time Emmy nominee (and 3-time winner). Taking the reins as directors are acclaimed feature helmer Michael Showalter (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “The Big Sick”) and Emmy nominee Jesse Peretz (“GLOW”).

The series has a respectable 60% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics’ consensus being that notwithstanding “perhaps too much arsenic … Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd prove they’re as capable of conjuring disquiet as they are laughs.” While some critics dithered on whether the series lives up to its pre-premiere hype, there have been almost unanimous hosannas for the cast, like the rave from TV critic Randy Myers (San Jose Mercury News), who wholeheartedly exclaims that the “three main characters and actors couldn’t be more fascinating to behold while the writing and directing is snappy, shrewd and filled with wry little details that later have a big impact.”

Also helping the series during next year’s Emmy season is that it streams on AppleTV+, which in just two years has become a major Emmy player. In its first year as an Emmy contender, it landed an impressive 18 Emmy nominations, making history with the most nominations for a streaming service in its debut year, winning Best Drama Supporting Actor for Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). This year the streaming service scored big with seven Emmy wins for “Ted Lasso,” which cleaned up on Emmy night by winning Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham), and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein).

