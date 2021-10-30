How to watch ‘The Simpsons’ ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episodes in chronological order

Aside from its principal characters existing on a floating timeline and having yellow skin, the long-running animated series “The Simpsons” is typically grounded in reality. That is, the many situations that the titular family have found themselves in over the course of 33 seasons have largely been plausible and relatable. Every Halloween, however, reality and continuity are totally ignored as the team behind the show mark the holiday by airing their annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode.

Check out our photo gallery detailing the extensive history of this great annual tradition from its starting point in 1990 to the latest entry, which premiered on FOX earlier this month. And find out how to watch “The Simpsons” “Treehouse of Horror” episodes in order.

Each year, the Simpsons and their fellow Springfieldians take part in recounting three weird and wild tales (which sometimes result in their demise) before returning to their normal existences the following week. Throughout their adventures, the characters have tangled with forces of nature, grappled with the acquisition of supernatural powers, and come face to face with villains such as vampires, mad scientists, killer robots, and, of course, the aliens Kang and Kodos.

Including short opening sequences, over 100 humorously frightening segments have been produced over the last three decades, including more than four dozen film, TV, and book parodies based on the works of Stephen King, Alfred Hitchcock, and Edgar Allan Poe, to name a few. With each special, the show’s creatives consistently prove that they have long since perfected the art of blending horror and comedy.

