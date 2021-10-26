Just as “The Simpsons” has been a Sunday night staple for a record-breaking 33 seasons and counting, the show’s annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode has long been established as a Halloween tradition. Since 1990, the creative brains behind the show have offered a fun yearly break from the floating timeline continuity. They’ve placing these beloved characters in spooky, often treacherous situations. Over the course of three decades, they have still not run out of ideas. More than 100 unique segments have been produced, factoring in each episode’s short opening sequence.

“The Simpsons” team certainly deserves high praise for keeping this tradition going. Many of their segments stand as stellar examples of both original scary stories and parodies of creepy classics. The Simpson clan and their fellow Springfield residents make terrific vessels through which artful mixtures of comedy and horror can be conveyed. But not every “Treehouse of Horror” episode has been a slam dunk. Some have been saddled with so-so stories, misguided spoofs, or tales that include no elements of horror at all.

Take a look at our photo gallery in which we countdown all “The Simpsons” “Treehouse of Horror” episodes ranked from worst to best.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions