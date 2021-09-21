Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand get wicked ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ trailer

Ahead of its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Friday, A24 and Apple TV Plus have unveiled the first look at Joel Coen’s highly anticipated awards contender “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Based, obviously, on the famed work by William Shakespeare, the aptly titled tragedy stars former Best Actor winner Denzel Washington as Macbeth and three-time Best Actress winner and reigning champion Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. The all-star cast includes a pair of “The Queen’s Gambit” costars — Harry Melling and Moses Ingram — as well as Corey Hawkins and Brendan Gleeson. Coen wrote the adaptation and directed the film without his brother and longtime co-conspirator and collaborator, Ethan Coen.

“Ethan has written and produced on his own I know, but this is the first time Joel is directing on his own,” longtime Coen brothers composer Carter Burwell, who did the music for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” said in an interview earlier this year. “Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore. Ethan seems very happy doing what he’s doing, and I’m not sure what Joel will do after this. They also have a ton of scripts they’ve written together that are sitting on various shelves. I hope maybe they get back to those. I’ve read some of those, and they are great. We are all at an age where we just don’t know… we could all retire. It’s a wonderfully unpredictable business.”

Sight unseen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is a strong early Oscars contender across the board according to Gold Derby users. The film is a factor in all the major categories, except for Best Supporting Actress. In keeping with A24’s creative release strategies here in 2021, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” will debut in theaters on December 24 before arriving on Apple TV+ on January 14. Previously, A24 revealed “The Humans,” another one of the studio’s major awards players, will debut in theaters and on Showtime on November 24.

