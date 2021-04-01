5 reasons why ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ will win SAG Award for Best Film Ensemble

While “Nomadland” has been crushing it most of this awards season, it will largely be sitting out of the upcoming SAG Awards. Its only representation is for previous two-time Best Female Actor champion Frances McDormand (“Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,”) who isn’t seen as a serious threat to prevail again. (Though the most respected McDormand is always a possibility.)

That leaves the SAG ensemble contest wide open. “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami” all missed Oscar nominations for Best Picture, and not since 1996’s “The Birdcage” has a cast flown away with the SAG prize without a corresponding Oscar nom. That leaves two ducks remaining: “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” While “Minari” is a sweet film with a wonderful team of actors, don’t expect it to follow in the footsteps of last year’s surprise winner, “Parasite.”

Here are five reasons why “The Trial of the Chicago 7” will be judged the Best Film Ensemble at the 2021 SAG Awards.

1. It’s the cast with the most star power.

Sure, big names aren’t always enough. Just look at “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which saw Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie passed over in favor of Hollywood outsiders like Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik and Cho Yeo-jeong. But that was different. There was unparalleled passion for “Parasite,” which was peaking just as SAG and Oscar voting began. Enthusiasm for “Minari” is nowhere near that level. Meanwhile, “Trial” boasts a roster filled with SAG-friendly names. There are recent individual SAG nominees/winners like Michael Keaton (“Birdman”), Frank Langella (“Frost/Nixon”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”). There’s its one official Supporting Actor contestant, the scene-stealing Sacha Baron Cohen. And there are a mix of other familiar faces, such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, John Carroll Lynch and Jeremy Strong. Add in the large number of assorted featured players and extras, and you have a cast that’s hard to beat.

2. It showcases a number of rich performances.

When “Chicago 7” debuted last year, there was much discussion as to which actors might earn nominations at the Oscars and various preceding awards. Baron Cohen’s extravagant impersonation of Abbie Hoffman seemed to be the most obvious choice. But an argument could be made for almost all of the others. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s portrayal of Bobby Seale produced some of the picture’s most dramatic moments. Langella’s Judge Julius Hoffman was constantly matching wits with Cohen. Redmayne’s turn as Tom Hayden featured a killer speech right near the film’s climax. And Rylance as attorney William Kunstler was a stable and steady voice during much of the movie. Having so many standouts might have worked against “Trial,” as it was hard to single out more than one. That actually works in its favor at SAG, where members can honor them all with a single vote for Best Cast.

3. It’s been viewed by most of the SAG membership.

The key to SAG success is often getting one’s project to be seen. Historically, films successful at the box office have fared better than those that were not. Times have changed, first with the prevalence of screeners and now with the convenience of streaming. This is where “Trial” could have a distinct advantage over “Minari.” The former enjoyed a high-profile release on Netflix last October, while the latter is still in an earlier stage of a much slower rollout. I should acknowledge that Netflix availability might similarly aid “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” though many SAG voters may see voting for Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor (and possibly Viola Davis for Best Actress) as being more important than rewarding the entire cast. In the end, more witnesses to “Trial” result in a more SAG-friendly “Trial” jury.

4. It follows the formula for SAG Ensemble victory.

The SAG Ensemble Award has now been given out for a quarter of a century. Many of the recipients have been twentieth century period films based on historical events, like “Apollo 13,” “The King’s Speech,” “Argo” and “Hidden Figures.” Others addressed social issues in contemporary settings, like “Traffic,” “Crash” and “Spotlight.” Still others have been fictional (or mostly fictional) period pictures featuring sizable casts, like “Shakespeare in Love,” “Gosford Park,” “Chicago,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Help” and “American Hustle.” With its combination of historical significance and social relevance plus a robust cast list, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” resembles the most traditional SAG selection.

5. There’s probably nothing else that can beat it.

Let’s forget for a moment about which films are nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. In this most unusual year, any number of rules could be broken. So let’s focus on each individual entry with an objective eye. “Da 5 Bloods” has been underperforming in general, and missed out on a Best Actor nom for Delroy Lindo even as the film made SAG’s Best Cast lineup. It’s probably in last place of da 5 SAG nominees. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami” are both based on acclaimed stage plays and also feature flashy acting from many highly regarded thespians. It just seems inevitable that they’ll cancel each other out. “Minari” is a small film headlined by lesser-known actors delivering comparatively quieter performances than the other contenders, making its chances of triumph all the more unlikely. All this evidence leaves “The Trial of the Chicago 7” with the best possible case, poised for a verdict of Best Film Ensemble from a jury of its SAG peers.