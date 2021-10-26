‘The Unforgivable’ trailer: Sandra Bullock faces off with Viola Davis in redemption drama

Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis headline the all-star cast of Netflix’s “The Unforgivable,” the streaming service’s latest high-profile release with 2022 awards aspirations. A new trailer for the project was released on Tuesday.

Based on the 2009 British television limited series “Unforgiven,” the new film stars Bullock as Ruth, an ex-convict recently released from prison after serving 20 years for killing police officers in cold blood. Out of jail and trying to piece her life back together, Ruth attempts to reconnect with her younger sister after two decades while also facing repercussions from society for her crimes.

“There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there’s a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release,” Bullock told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, ‘Why can’t you let it go? This family member was traumatized by your actions — let it go! Stop harming these people all over again.’”

Davis plays the wife of a family lawyer (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the film and confronts Bullock’s Ruth in one of the new trailer’s most emotional moments. Other members of the cast include Jon Bernthal and Rob Morgan — both of whom are Oscar contenders this year in other films as well (“King Richard” for Bernthal, “Don’t Look Up” for Morgan).

“I don’t care where you think you are on the level of talent on your acting scale, if you place yourself opposite those who are far better than you, they will only elevate you,” Bullock said previously about the cast. “I was so scared. I was basically making a silent film for my character, and I was like, ‘If I fail with my emotional inner life, we’ve lost the storytelling.’ But I would get opposite these tremendous human beings and you just go ‘thank you’ to be opposite talent like that. Everybody dreams about it. And then here we had it.”

Directed by Nora Fingerschmidt and written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles, “The Unforgivable” is out in limited release on November 24 before hitting Netflix on December 10.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions