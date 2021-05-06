‘The Voice 20’ power rankings: Team John Legend led by Victor Solomon and Ryleigh Modig heading into live shows

The Knockouts for Season 20 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, April 26, and coach John Legend is hoping to return to the trophy wall after two years since his only win. With a team of four female vocalists and only one male, John has developed a group of precision singers that straddle the soul, gospel and pop genres, making them one of the most competitive for the few spots that they’ll occupy after the first live show.

The Top 17 will sing live for America’s vote on Monday, May 10 and the results will be announced on Tuesday, May 11. “The Road to Lives – 10th Anniversary Edition” will air the week prior on May 3. If the same format as last season is followed, the top vote-getter from each team will advance to the next round and each coach will then get to choose one more artist to represent them in the semi-finals. Four artists will then compete for a final wild card spot to round out the Top 9.

SEE ‘The Voice’: Now you can predict who will win Season 20 … and who will be eliminated

If John is going to claim his second trophy he’ll need to best coaching rivals Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson. Blake is seeking his eighth championship while Kelly looks for her fourth and Nick attempts to earn his first. Is this the season John reclaims “Glory” as a winning coach? And do YOU agree with our power rankings below? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Legend.

1. Victor Solomon

(Blind Audition: “Glory”; Battles: “U Got It Bad”; Knockouts: “My Girl”)

I’m sorry, but I still can’t get over Victor not being a four chair turn after his stunning rendition of John’s Oscar winning song “Glory.” For whatever reason, Kelly held back but that doesn’t change the fact that Victor is one of the strongest contenders in the running this season. Victor began the competition with gospel music and has ventured into pop flare, singing both with just as much grace and his smooth quality. Whether Victor has what it takes to win the show I’m still undecided because he needs another showstopping performance to grab a hold of the audience attention again, but he’s still John’s strongest contender and the most capable of bringing home the trophy.

2. Ryleigh Modig

(Blind Audition: “when the party’s over”; Battles: “pov”; Knockouts: “Use Somebody”)

The fact that Ryleigh was able to take on songs by Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, arguably two of the most talented young female vocalists on the scene right now, and succeed speaks volumes about her own talent. That being said, “Use Somebody” was the revelation because it was a more reserved and delicate performance from Ryleigh that caught the ear of all three other coaches, forcing a rare three way attempt at a steal. Ryleigh reminds me of Chloe Kohanski, an artist that also lost her knockout round but managed to make her way to the finale and win despite the last minute team change.

3. Pia Renee

(Blind Audition: “Master Blaster (Jammin’)”; Battles: “Baby”; Knockouts: “What the World Needs Now Is Love”)

After two uptempo songs, “What the World Needs Now Is Love” is exactly what Pia needed to add to her reel in order to make a case as a leader on Team Legend. While I think she has one of the strongest voices on the team, Pia’s struggle is finding songs that the audience is going to connect with and feel compelled to vote for. Ballads are going to serve her goal better so I’m hoping she picks something in that lane for her first live performance.

SEE Early ‘The Voice’ predictions: Cam Anthony out front to win Season 20 for Team Blake Shelton

4. Zania Alake

(Blind Audition: “Sweet Love”; Battles: “Emotion”; Knockouts: “If I Were Your Woman”)

Zania has done her stellar voice a disservice with such dated song selections that will never evoke strong enough reactions from the audience to earn votes. But then again, “If I Were Your Woman” was her best choice to date and she gave us an electric performance of the power ballad. The key to making the lives for Zania will be finding a more current song that still provides her space to show off her classic talent.

5. Carolina Rial

(Blind Audition: “Stay with Me”; Battles: “Somebody That I Used to Know”; Knockouts: “Anyone”)

Carolina’s voice is a lot like Demi Lovato‘s in the sense that yes there’s power there, but tone and pitch is so particular that it creates a love it or hate it reaction from audiences. It’s fitting that she chose Demi’s song for the four way knockout because “Anyone” works perfectly for her because it plays to her strengths, but my guess is that it’s much too divisive of a choice to topple the other three artists she needs to in order to progress in the competition.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 20 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.