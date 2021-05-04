‘The Voice 20’ power rankings: Team Kelly Clarkson led by Kenzie Wheeler and Gihanna Zoe heading into live shows

The Knockouts for Season 20 of “The Voice” concluded on Monday, April 26, and three-time winning coach Kelly Clarkson will head into the live shows with one of her strongest teams to date. Her diverse collection of artists include country, pop, rock and R&B singers hoping to become Team Kelly’s fourth champion. Below is our power ranking of these five artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round.

The Top 17 will sing live for America’s vote on Monday, May 10 and the results will be announced on Tuesday, May 11. “The Road to Lives – 10th Anniversary Edition” will air the week prior on May 3. If the same format as last season is followed, the top vote-getter from each team will advance to the next round and each coach will then get to choose one more artist to represent them in the semi-finals. Four artists will then compete for a final wild card spot to round out the Top 9.

SEE ‘The Voice’: Now you can predict who will win Season 20 … and who will be eliminated

Standing in Kelly’s way of another title will be her coaching rivals Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas. Blake is seeking his eighth championship while John hopes to win his second and Nick his first. But have they assembled the right teams to defeat “Miss Independent”? And do YOU agree with our power rankings below? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Kelly.

1. Kenzie Wheeler

(Blind Audition: “Don’t Close Your Eyes”; Battles: “Fishin’ in the Dark”; Knockouts: “Beer Never Broke My Heart”)

It’s going to be tough to beat this humble 22-year old that Kelly blocked from Team Blake in the blinds. He is undoubtedly the top country artist in the competition and that’s a genre that always does well on “The Voice.” Blake did not hide the disdain he had for Kelly after she shrewdly won over this “unicorn” with a mullet and widow’s peak for herself. That’s because Blake knows Kenzie will probably win this whole thing. And we agree.

2. Gihanna Zoe

(Blind Audition: “She Used to Be Mine”; Battles: “Thinking Out Loud”; Knockouts: “Glitter in the Air”)

This 17-year old is an incredible vocalist who seems to get better with each performance. Kelly has had tremendous success with young divas-in-training, including former wins with 15-year old Brynn Cartelli and 16-year old Chevel Shepherd. Gihanna has what it takes to wow audiences with her powerful pipes, but if she can’t win over America the first time, we think there’s a good shot Kelly will save her. She’s brimming with too much potential to let go of this soon.

3. Zae Romeo

(Blind Audition: “Falling”; Battles: “Rewrite the Stars”; Knockouts: “Electric Love”)

This 21-year old contemporary R&B singer was a gift from Team Nick after the Jonas brother opted for Rachel Mac in the knockouts. Kelly was then able to steal one of the most versatile, dynamic vocalists of the season. His performance of “Electric Love” left Kelly’s mouth on the floor and she seemed absolutely gobsmacked to land a singer of his caliber this late in the competition. There is a strong possibility Team Kelly will be the team with three semi-finalists, including this standout singer.

SEE Early ‘The Voice’ predictions: Cam Anthony out front to win Season 20 for Team Blake Shelton

4. Corey Ward

(Blind Audition: “Dancing On My Own”; Battles: “Dreams”; Knockouts: “Already Gone”)

Corey may be one of the least predictable contestants of the season. The 34-year old pop singer has delivered consistent vocals and even made Kelly burst into tears when he performed his own rendition of her song, “Already Gone.” But this team is so competitive, we just can’t figure out where he stands with viewers or his coach. For that reason we’re ranking him pretty low for now, but don’t count him out just yet! He’s definitely got the charisma and consistency to go the distance.

5. Savanna Woods

(Blind Audition: “Zombie”; Battles: “Dreams”; Knockouts: “Black Hole Sun”)

Savanna is Team Kelly’s resident rocker who was forced to fight it out in the four-way knockout. Until we hear the results of that contest, we won’t know for certain if Savanna is even still in the competition. Based on her performance, there’s a good chance she will, in fact, advance. But even if she is able to perform in the Top 17, it seems unlikely that she will move forward beyond that.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 20 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.