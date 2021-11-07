‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team Ariana Grande led by Raquel Trinidad and Ryleigh Plank heading into live shows

The knockouts for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on November 1, with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton heading into the live shows with five artists each. Ariana is prepared to snatch the trophy from the three veteran coaches with a compelling group of young pop singers and a father/son folk duo. Can Ariana become the next first-time coach to be crowned champion?

This season one eliminated artist from each team will also compete for “The Voice” comeback. Fans across the country have been voting for their favorite via Twitter. The winner will participate in the Live Playoffs Wildcard and have a chance to earn their place in the Top 13. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking for Ariana’s six artists (including her comeback hopeful) based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round. Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Ariana.

1. Raquel Trinidad

(Blind Audition: “I Wish”; Battles: “Car Wash”; Knockouts: “Valerie”)

The thing that makes Raquel stand out in the competition is the way she’s taken classic soul songs and brought them into the modern era with her own flare. She has great stage presence, but it’s the way she handles runs throughout her songs that really impresses Ariana. As a technical singer, Raquel can pretty much handle any song put in front of her and that makes her an exciting one to watch.

2. Ryleigh Plank

(Blind Audition: “Anyone”; Battles: “Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”; Knockouts: “Midnight Sky”)

Blake told Ryleigh that she has “a thing” that draws him in, and that’s his way of describing the “it” factor that winners on shows like this need. Ariana believes in her ability to tackle any genre, noting that her voice can handle any song like the greats, but she has a presence that is uniquely hers. Ariana’s faith in Ryleigh allows her to take the stage with confidence and stand out among the competition.

3. Holly Forbes

(Blind Audition: “Rocket Man”; Battles: “Sunny”; Knockouts: “Superstar”)

Kelly gave Holly the near-impossible task of going against Girl Named Tom in the knockouts, but the decision gave both John and Ari the chance to steal her after a stunningly powerful vocal. I think it’s fair to say that Holly has the best voice on Team Ariana, but as the newest addition to her team she’s going to have to be undeniable for Ari to choose her over someone she’s worked with longer, if it comes to that.

4. Vaughn Mugol

(Blind Audition: “The A Team”; Battles: “Dilemma”)

Ariana’s one misstep this season was giving anyone the song “Dilemma” in the battles, let alone Vaughn who had nailed an Ed Sheeran track in the blinds. Vaughn’s voice is too sweet to have been warped into an interpretation of Nelly verses so hopefully he’s in the driver’s seat for his Wildcard song selection and can remind the voting audience why he earned three chairs turns out of the gate.

5. Bella DeNapoli

(Blind Audition: “Damaged”; Battles: “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)”; Knockouts: “Chandelier”)

Bella started out with fantastic performances in the first two rounds, but her knockout felt like a step back rather than forward. What clinched the knockout win for her was an ability to covey emotion through performance, and there is something to be said for the way she made such an iconic Sia song sound completely new.

6. Jim & Sasha Allen

(Blind Audition: “Leaving on a Jet Plane”; Battles: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours”; Knockouts: “Home”)

The shocker of the knockouts was that Jim and Sasha beat Manny Keith, the artist that Ed Sheeran said has the best stage presence of everyone he mentored. While the father and son duo is unique in the competition, their style is super low-key and would not going to translate well to the live shows. For that reason I think they’ll come up short, despite being one of the most adorable and likable artists.

