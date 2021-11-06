‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team Blake Shelton led by Wendy Moten and Lana Scott heading into live shows

The knockouts for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on November 1, with coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson heading into the live shows with five artists each. Blake is hoping to extend his winning record to nine victories with three soul singers making up the majority of his team. Did the country crooner’s Season 20 win with Cam Anthony change his strategy of packing his team full of country artists?

This season one eliminated artist from each team will also compete for “The Voice” comeback. Fans across the country have been voting for their favorite via Twitter. The winner will participate in the Live Playoffs Wildcard and have a chance to earn their place in the Top 13. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking for Blake’s six artists (including his comeback hopeful) based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round. Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Blake.

1. Wendy Moten

(Blind Audition: “We Can Work it Out”; Battles: “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You”; Knockouts: “Ain’t No Way”)

At 56-years old this diva from Memphis simply has the biggest, boldest voice of the season. Wendy would make history as the oldest winner if she is victorious, but if any coach can make that happen it’s Blake. Wendy has wowed all of the coaches with each performance and we expect her years of experience to pay off in the live shows.

2. Lana Scott

(Blind Audition: “Hole in the Bottle”; Battles: “Girl”; Knockouts: “Wildest Dreams”)

This 28-year old from Virginia made strong statement with her knockout performance, sending home one of the early frontrunners, Carson Peters. Now she is the only country artist left on Team Blake and we can’t imagine him letting her go. With the strong country fan base all to herself, we expect Lana to thrive now that America’s votes are what matter most.

3. Peedy Chavis

(Blind Audition: “Heartbreak Hotel”; Battles: “Joy to the World”; Knockouts: “Unchain My Heart”)

This 19-year old struck me as an Elvis Presley impersonator in his blind audition, but people are really loving him! He’s not the best singer, but his stage presence is something to behold and the guy just loves to have a good time. The chances of Peedy going the distance seem slim to none, but could he last longer than many expect? Absolutely. When someone is having that much fun on stage, it can be infectious and reel in the votes.

4. Hailey Green

(Blind Audition: “Home”; Battles: “Girl”; Knockouts: “God’s Country”)

This 15-year old Mississippi native was sent packing after the knockouts, but she has a chance to return in “The Voice” comeback. I think Hailey was robbed in the knockouts and so did most viewers according to our recent poll. With fans in charge, Hailey really could make a comeback and we have no idea what her potential is until America votes. She is a unique performer with her own lane on Team Blake. Who knows, she could be the next Chloe Kohanski!

5. Paris Winningham

(Blind Audition: “Superstition”; Battles: “Here and Now”; Knockouts: “Tennessee Whiskey”)

Paris has an undeniable voice, but the 32-year old from Florida lost his knockout on Team Legend to Jershika Maple. Blake snatched him up, but Blake doesn’t always show much loyalty to newcomers on his team. There is also an overload of soul singers on Team Blake this season, which doesn’t bold well for any of them until things get pared down. Paris is a fantastic singer, but he seems disposable for Team Blake at this point.

6. Libianca

(Blind Audition: “Good Days”; Battles: “Save Your Tears”; Knockouts: “Everything I Wanted”)

This 20-year old from Minneapolis is actually a brilliant vocalist who I think the coaches appreciate more than America will. She’s a stylist and she doesn’t give the typical performances I think will resonate most with viewers. I hope I’m wrong, but Libianca seems like the easiest one to lose in the shuffle. Especially with so many other soulful artists this season.

