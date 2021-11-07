‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team John Legend led by Jershika Maple and Samuel Harness heading into live shows

The knockouts for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on November 1, with coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson heading into the live shows with five artists each. John is looking for his second trophy with a strong roster of soulful women, a musical theater artist, and two rock vocalists. John’s called the crop of artists this season the strongest the show has ever had — is the next winner on his team?

This season one eliminated artist from each team will also compete for “The Voice” comeback. Fans across the country have been voting for their favorite via Twitter. The winner will participate in the Live Playoffs Wildcard and have a chance to earn their place in the Top 13. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking for John’s six artists (including his comeback hopeful) based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round. Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Legend.

1. Jershika Maple

(Blind Audition: “Can You Stand the Rain”; Battles: “Hold On”; Knockouts: “Inseparable”)

It was the right decision by the producers to save Jershika and Paris Winningham‘s knockout for the end of the round because if anyone had to follow them it would have been deeply unfair. Jershika took her spot on the throne of the season with a flawless rendition of the Natalie Cole classic and if she comes anywhere near its greatness again she could very well be unstoppable on Team John.

2. Samuel Harness

(Blind Audition: “Here Without You”; Battles: “I Know What You Did Last Summer”; Knockouts: “Bruises”)

When he was paired against BrittanyBree in the knockouts, I’m not sure anyone was expecting Samuel to come out on top, but he completely wowed. The rasp in his voice is like nothing else in the competition and when his voice opened up on the choruses of “Bruises” there may have been no sweeter sound from anyone across the whole round. It feels like he had a truly breakout moment and could ride that wave right toward the finale.

3. Shadale

(Blind Audition: “That’s What I Like”; Battles: “One Last Time”; Knockouts: “Impossible”)

Shadale was evenly matched against Samara in the knockouts and they both delivered really captivating performances worthy of a win. Shadale was John’s choice because she reminded him of Mary J. Blige, an artist he sees as speaking to the audience through her emotion and that’s what Shadale did. Oh, and there’s also the fact that Blake called her knockout “exceptional.” Shadale is the dark horse of the season.

4. David Vogel

(Blind Audition: “Breathin'”; Battles: “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down”; Knockouts: “Lose You to Love Me”)

The most surprising knockout performance this year was, by a mile, David’s take on Selena Gomez. He stripped down the arrangement with his acoustic guitar and delivered a heartfelt ballad that rightfully caught the ear of John. If David keeps this vibe of reworking female pop songs into his own style, he’s going to slay the live shows.

5. Samara Brown

(Blind Audition: “Sweet Thing”; Battles: “Something He Can Feel”; Knockouts: “The Best”)



John called Samara’s voice one of the best in the whole competition, and yet somehow he handed her a loss in both the battles and the knockouts. Thankfully he was able to save her again with the Comeback, putting her fate in the hands of the audience instead. “The Best” was, well, her best performance to date, but if she’s going to claim that 13th spot in the lives she’ll need to top it. Also, never forget that Ariana called her “the one that got away.”

6. Joshua Vacanti

(Blind Audition: “Into the Unknown”; Battles: “good 4 u”; Knockouts: “Falling”)

Joshua’s theatrical take on pop music makes him entirely different from everyone else this season, and it was truly compelling to hear his style looped in to the Harry Styles ballad. When his voice soars, it really soars and the audience is going to soak that up. We’ve seen artists like him make it really far on the show before, so I wouldn’t count him out, but song selection is going to be really important.

