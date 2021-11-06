‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team Kelly Clarkson led by Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia heading into live shows

The knockouts for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on November 1, with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton heading into the live shows with five artists each. Kelly is looking for her fourth champion from an eclectic team consisting of soul singers, a teen pop vocalist and a family trio. Does Kelly have the team to win her another trophy?

This season one eliminated artist from each team will also compete for “The Voice” comeback. Fans across the country have been voting for their favorite via Twitter. The winner will participate in the Live Playoffs Wildcard and have a chance to earn their place in the Top 13. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking for Kelly’s six artists (including her comeback hopeful) based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round. Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Kelly.

1. Girl Named Tom

(Blind Audition: “Helplessly Hoping”; Battles: “Seven Bridges Road”; Knockouts: “Wichita Lineman”)

This sibling trio from Ohio has beautiful family harmonies that Kelly adores. They earned four chair turns in their blind audition and sailed through the next two rounds in which both of their competitors (Kinsey Rose and Holly Forbes) were stolen. Their presence on stage is infectious and with the right coaching they could have what it takes become the first trio to win “The Voice.”

2. Hailey Mia

(Blind Audition: “you broke me first”; Battles: “Car Wash”; Knockout: “Aracade”)

Kelly was blown away by Hailey when she learned the New Jersey native is just 13 years old. After losing her Team Ariana battle to Raquel Trinidad, Hailey was snatched up by Team Kelly and took out The Cunningham Sisters in the knockouts. We have seen Kelly win twice before with teenagers so Hailey could be the sleeper to look out for this season.

3. Gymani

(Blind Audition: “POV”; Battles: “Working”; Knockout: “Pillowtalk”)

This 23-year old from Georgia is unquestionably one of the most gifted vocalists of the season. Her four-chair turn in the blinds secured her spot as an early frontrunner, but both Team Legend and Team Blake have vocalists with just as much power and versatility. Could Gymani be lost in the shuffle? If she delivers another flawless vocal, Gymani may give Kelly no other choice than to save her.

4. Jeremy Rosado

(Blind Audition: “Here Comes Goodbye”; Battles: “Hold On”; Knockout: “Run To You”)

This 29-year old from Tampa, Florida has delivered consistently, but he doesn’t stand out from the pack. Jeremy isn’t the typical finalist we have seen Kelly land on and there are male vocalists from other teams with more stage presence and power. Unless he gives the performance of a lifetime, I just can’t see him being voted through or saved by Kelly.

5. Katie Rae

(Blind Audition: “The Bones”; Battles: “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)”; Knockout: “Hold On To Me”)

The 35-year old from Sacramento was stolen by Kelly after losing her Team Ariana knockout to Raquel Trinidad. That makes her the second artist to end up on Kelly’s team at the hands of Raquel. Unlike Hailey, Katie doesn’t have the same room for growth. Her performances have been consistent, but mediocre in comparison the competition. I don’t think this was a smart steal for Kelly and Katie’s time is likely about to expire.

6. Aaron Hines

(Blind Audition: “Heartbreak Anniversary”; Battles: “Working”)

This 28-year old from South Carolina was eliminated from the competition after losing his battle to Gymani. Kelly invited him back to compete in “The Voice” comeback even though he hadn’t even participated in the knockouts. That says a lot about Kelly’s respect for this vocalist, but I predict he won’t win that comeback slot and will therefore be heading right back home.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You'll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 21 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum.