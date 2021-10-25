‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team Ariana Grande led by Raquel Trinidad and Bella DeNapoli heading into knockouts

The battles for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on Tuesday, October 19, and Ariana Grande did not come to play. In her inaugural season as coach, Ari is already proving to be a strong draw, pulling pop, folk and rock artists to her team in the blinds with more ease than the other coaches may have expected. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking of these eight artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round.

With dreams of stopping Ari from becoming the newest champion are rivals Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Blake is seeking his ninth win championship while Kelly hopes to win her fourth and John could win his second. Do they have what it takes to keep the power of Ari’s fan base at bay? And do YOU agree with our power rankings below? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Ariana.

1. Raquel Trinidad

(Blind Audition: “I Wish”; Battles: “Car Wash”)

That Raquel won out for Ari’s attention in a really, really strong battle round shows that her coach is convinced she can contend for the win. In two performances Raquel has gone beyond the confines of her age of 23 to create a lane that bridges classic soul music with contemporary pop. The other coaches have noted Raquel’s professionalism and a quality to her voice that allows her to sing any pop track put in front of her. Ari kept it very simple in her reasoning for keeping Raquel over Hailey Mia, saying that Raquel is one of her favorite performers in the entire competition.

2. Bella DeNapoli

(Blind Audition: “Damaged”; Battles: “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)”)

During Bella’s blind audition, Blake turned to Ariana and said “that’s you,” a declaration that after two rounds of the competition has proven so true. Aside from the obvious natural connection between them that compelled Ari to save Bella, across the board the coaches have singled out her power and vibrato as among the strongest in the field. If/when Ariana puts the weight of her support behind her and the strength of Bella’s talent, she could become quite a formidable opponent to everyone in the live shows. Pay it no mind that she didn’t even win her battle.

3. Katie Rae

(Blind Audition: “The Bones”; Battles: “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)”)

Ari called the battle between Katie and Bella a tough decision, but she said it came down to the emotion that Katie is able to convey through her voice that gave her the edge. That emotion was more deeply felt in Katie’s awesome blind audition, but her pop rock sensibility is one that will translate really well into a lot of songs. If Katie sticks to what Ari called her “bad bitch” vocals in the next round, it could be a hard-to-beat formula of artist, coach and vibe.

4. Manny Keith

(Blind Audition: “Break My Heart”; Battles: “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You”)

Normally it’s hard to rank a stolen artist high on a team they just joined, but Manny had the unfortunate spot of going head-to-head with Wendy Moten and by all accounts gave a performance deserving of a win in its own right. Never forget that Chloe Kohanski lost in the knockouts before being picked up by Blake and winning the whole thing. Here is where karma comes back to bite Blake because he should have never put the smooth soul of Manny on the line in that pairing.

5. Ryleigh Plank

(Blind Audition: “Anyone”; Battles: “Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”)

It was an interesting twist away from Ryleigh’s emotional power ballad in the blinds to see her take on a Christina Aguilera pop track in the battles, but she rose to the challenge and exceeded expectations. It was actually a sly move on Ariana’s part to give her the opportunity to show that she can perform without the power of storytelling that was such a success for her earlier. Ryleigh is a versatile pop singer and that’s going to compel Ariana to keep her around.

6. Katherine Ann Mohler

(Blind Audition: “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off”; Battles: “Dilemma”)

There couldn’t be a bigger difference between the two songs we’ve heard from Katherine Ann so far–a ballad showcasing your deep rich voice and a mid-tempo duet that seemed to imprison it. Still, she bested a tough opponent in Vaughn Mugol so hopefully Ari can course correct and put something in her hands where she can return to the power vocal we loved the first time.

7. avid Vogel

(Blind Audition: “Breathin'”; Battles: “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down”)

It was a last minute turn when Ariana turned in the blinds for David, but his ability to make her song his own that helped convince her. Neither of his performances so far scream undeniable so the hope is that his instrumentation will come together with the perfect song choice in the knockouts. He will need a true TKO in order to break through the noise of a strong Team Ari.

8. Jim & Sasha Allen

(Blind Audition: “Leaving on a Jet Plane”; Battles: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours”)

It was surprising to see Jim & Sasha get the unfair treatment of a shortened clip of their battle because their blind stuck out for its sweet folkiness. That being said, even in that clip it was clear that their style isn’t translating well over the television so it’s not a surprise that they’re probably at the bottom of the totem pole for who Ari wants to see progress through the knockouts.

