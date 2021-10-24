‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team Blake Shelton led by Wendy Moten and Carson Peters heading into knockouts

The battles for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on Tuesday, October 19, and eight-time winning coach Blake Shelton will head into the knockouts with one of his most diverse teams to date. His eclectic collection of vocalists includes country, pop, rock and R&B singers hoping to become Team Blake’s ninth champion. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking of these eight artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round.

Hoping to crush Blake’s dreams of winning another title will be his coaching rivals John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. Kelly is seeking her fourth championship while John hopes to win his second and Ariana her first (this is her rookie season). Have they assembled the right teams to defeat the cowboy? And do YOU agree with our power rankings below? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Blake.

1. Wendy Moten

(Blind Audition: “We Can Work it Out”; Battles: “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You”)

At 56-years old this diva from Memphis is arguably the most powerful vocalist to appear on “The Voice.” Wendy would make history as the oldest winner if she is victorious, but there is no telling what this woman is capable of after the spine-tingling performances she’s given so far. Her connections within the industry and unstoppable talent will keep Blake on her side and he certainly won’t be letting go of this diamond before the live shows begin.

2. Carson Peters

(Blind Audition: “Tulsa Time”; Battles: “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away”)

Team Blake wouldn’t be Team Blake without a country standout in the mix. This 17-year old from Tennessee carries the mantle for Blake this season. Carson is not only a singer worthy of a four-chair turn in his blind audition, he’s an exceptional musician as well. His pure country tone, likable personality and enthusiastic stage presence will make Carson a threat to go the distance.

3. Hailey Green

(Blind Audition: “Home”; Battles: “Girl”)

This 15-year old Mississippi native is a little rough around the edges, but her raw talent and tone has shown vast improvement after just one week of Blake’s mentorship. Hailey has a unique personality and Blake loves to help mold young talent into potential superstars. If anyone is questioning Blake’s ability to coach a young pop/rocker to the winner’s circle just look back at his Season 13 champ, Chloe Kohanski.

4. Jonathan Mouton

(Blind Audition: “Leave the Door Open”; Battles: “Here and Now”)

This 30-year old from Los Angeles was stolen from Team Legend following his loss in the battles. Despite that setback, the soulful crooner holds a unique place on Team Blake and would be a useful tool to pull votes away from similar artists on Team Legend and Team Ariana. His powerful range gives him an opportunity to really kill his knockout and nobody paired against this man in the next round should feel safe.

5. Lana Scott

(Blind Audition: “Hole in the Bottle”; Battles: “Girl”)

This 28-year old from Virginia was already overlooked once by Blake when she lost in the battles to Hailey. That being said, her coach valued her talent enough to save her and if he wants to move forward with multiple country artists, Lana is a safe bet. She has a beautiful tone and has consistently delivered solid vocals. She’s just not as exciting as some of her competitors.

6. Peedy Chavis

(Blind Audition: “Heartbreak Hotel”; Battles: “Joy to the World”)

This 19-year old struck me as an Elvis Presley impersonator in his blind audition and despite his solid vocals, it’s hard to see him as much more than a novelty act. That being said, I was shocked when Blake chose him as the winner in his battle with The Joy Reunion so I may be underestimating Peedy’s strength on Team Blake. If Blake wants to move forward with four extremely distinct artists who aren’t necessarily the best singers, Peedy may have more surprises in store.

7. Libianca

(Blind Audition: “Good Days”; Battles: “Save Your Tears”)

This 20-year old from Minneapolis has the best shot at proving me wrong because I don’t think we know enough about her voice at this point. Her blind audition was a gorgeous, yet stylized performance that didn’t put her full range on display. Her battle was edited down to a snippet. There seems to be a ton of potential for Libianca, I’m just not sure if it’s on Team Blake. I think her chance of being stolen in the knockout round surpasses her chance of remaining on Team Blake.

8. Berritt Haynes

(Blind Audition: “Mercy”; Battles: “Yellow”)

Multiple factors go into ranking this 19-year old from Alabama in last place. Both his blind audition and battle were heavily edited so we haven’t even seen him give a full performance. Berritt was a one-chair turn to begin with so interest from other coaches seems limited. Lastly, when comparing Berritt to his teammates, he seems to rank near the bottom in both vocal ability and stage presence.

