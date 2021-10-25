‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team John Legend led by BrittanyBree and Sabrina Dias heading into knockouts

The battles for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on Tuesday, October 19, and John Legend is hoping to claim his second title this sixth time around as coach. This season he’s built a team anchored by a group of powerful R&B singers plus a few others standing out in their own lanes of Broadway and soft rock. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking of these eight artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round.

Hoping to stop John from reclaiming the coach’s throne are rivals Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. Blake is seeking his ninth win championship while Kelly hopes to win her fourth and Ariana her first as a rookie coach, just like John did. Do they have what it takes to stop John’s soul train? And do YOU agree with our power rankings below? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Legend.

1. BrittanyBree

(Blind Audition: “Call Out My Name”; Battles: “Something He Can Feel”)

Arguably one of the best Battles of the season, BrittanyBree claimed the win by being John’s choice in a situation where he knew the other coaches would be using their steal button regardless. John’s confidence in BrittanyBree in that moment is a testament to how strong he thinks she is in the competition. Her decision to audition with secular music, having only ever sang gospel in the church, shows that she’s just as committed to navigating the rounds with thoughtfulness and intention. That being said, the week she returns to gospel in the lives will be her ticket to the finale.

2. Sabrina Dias

(Blind Audition: “The Girl from Ipanema”; Battles: “cardigan”)

All the coaches noted how captivating Sabrina is when she sings, drawing the audience in as a storyteller and Blake even called her “endearing.” That’s a really strong foundation to have going into the Knockouts and live shows. John has made it clear that he’s ready to push her in a more rock direction which is going to work really well in those rounds and his faith in her as a compelling artist to watch gives her an edge over her teammates.

3. Samuel Harness

(Blind Audition: “Here Without You”; Battles: “I Know What You Did Last Summer”)

When it comes to rock voices, Samuel takes the cake this season. John was drawn in by his vibrato and rasp after his audition, noting that he sounds uniquely his own. That’s an important quality when looking for success on the show and it’s going to help Samuel stand out when the audience starts voting. Whether he stays in the rock lane or goes for the singer-songwriter route at some point could be Samuel’s make or break moment.

4. Samara Brown

(Blind Audition: “Sweet Thing”; Battles: “Something He Can Feel”)

John may not have chosen Samara over BrittanyBree in their Battle, but he was also not prepared to let her slip through his fingers to Team Ariana or Team Kelly. He knew someone would try to steal her and was sure that he’d be using his save to hope to keep her. Samara is one of the strongest voices of the season, but the soulfulness of it is reserved and subtle in a way that may not resonate strongly in the live shows.

5. Paris Winningham

(Blind Audition: “Superstition”; Battles: “Here and Now”)

After a stellar mid-tempo audition, Paris getting a ballad for the Battles could not have gone better for him. He’s proven that he can handle both in a compelling way where he owns the stage as a born performer. In a tightly contested Battle, John chose Paris because of the texture and grit in his tone and the “bounce in his energy.”

6. Jershika Maple

(Blind Audition: “Can You Stand the Rain”; Battles: “Hold On”)

What sold John on stealing Jershika in the Battles was her ability to turn the runs of the song so sharply, which he said many singers can’t do. Because she’s a recent addition to the team, the key for Jershika’s movement toward the top is going to be in song selection and delivering the kind of performance that hits with the audience so strongly that she becomes undeniable.

7. Shadale

(Blind Audition: “That’s What I Like”; Battles: “One Last Time”)

Shadale may have been one of the last auditions of the Blinds, but Blake and Ariana with their teams already full both said that they would have turned for her. She has an energy to her performances that is infectious and makes you want to get up, but unfortunately her Battle round was one of the few cut short by producers so we’re already trained to not expect her to make it out of the team in-fighting that will happen in the Knockouts.

8. Joshua Vacanti

(Blind Audition: “Into the Unknown”; Battles: “good 4 u”)

The coaches talk about “lanes” often on the show, promising to allow an artist with a distinct genre to occupy their own space on their team. On Team John, no one is in their own lane like Joshua is, but that’s also true of the entire competition, too, which gives him a leg up. Putting him on a song like “good 4 u” was a smart choice by John because it showed that Joshua’s Broadway style can work on traditional pop songs, but whether it hits with the voters should be kept in the T.B.D. column for now because it is a very divisive sort of vocal styling that isn’t for everyone.

