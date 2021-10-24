‘The Voice 21’ power rankings: Team Kelly Clarkson led by Girl Named Tom and The Cunningham Sisters heading into knockouts

The battles for Season 21 of “The Voice” concluded on Tuesday, October 19, and three-time winning coach Kelly Clarkson will head into the knockouts with one of her strongest teams to date. Her diverse collection of artists include country, pop, folk and R&B singers hoping to become Team Kelly’s fourth champion. Below is our “The Voice 21” power ranking of these eight artists based on their likelihood of advancing to the next round.

Standing in Kelly’s path to winning another title will be her coaching rivals Blake Shelton, John Legend and rookie Ariana Grande. Kelly is seeking her fourth championship while Blake hopes to secure his ninth, John his second and Ariana her first. Have they assembled the right teams to defeat “Miss Independent”? And do YOU agree with our power rankings below? Sound off in the comments and let us know which artist is your favorite from Team Kelly.

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

1. Girl Named Tom

(Blind Audition: “Helplessly Hoping”; Battles: “Seven Bridges Road”)

This sibling trio from Ohio has beautiful family harmonies that Kelly adores. They earned four chair turns in their blind audition and won a battle in which the loser (Kinsey Rose) got three steals and a save. Their presence on stage is infectious and with the right coaching they could have what it takes become the first trio to win “The Voice.”

2. The Cunningham Sisters

(Blind Audition: “Never Alone”; Battles: “It’s My Party”)

These two siblings are just 14 and 15 years old, but have the depth and range to go toe-to-toe with any vocalist in the competition. Kelly has had success coaching teenagers before and let’s face it, they’re adorable! Their transformation from the blinds to the battles proves that they are absorbing the knowledge bestowed upon them and we expect these two will continue to soar as the competition continues.

3. Gymani

(Blind Audition: “POV”; Battles: “Working”)

This 23-year old from Georgia is unquestionably one of the most gifted vocalists of the season. Her four-chair turn in the blinds proves other coaches are interested, but do any of them need her? Both Team Legend and Team Blake have vocalists with just as much power and versatility, so although Gymani stands out on Team Kelly, once they reach the live shows she may not fare as well. But she’s definitely safe for now.

4. Holly Forbes

(Blind Audition: “Rocket Man”; Battles: “Sunny”)

This 30-year old from Kentucky is bald, bold and beautiful to watch on stage. Her unique vocal abilities are different than anyone else’s in this competition and the fact that all four coaches turned around for her in the blind auditions gives her some additional insurance she may need to advance beyond the knockouts.

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

5. Kinsey Rose

(Blind Audition: “Cowboy Take Me Away”; Battles: “Seven Bridges Road”)

This 35-year old country singer from Nashville will make things very difficult for Kelly. She’s the only pure country vocalist on the team and Kelly may want to keep her around so she isn’t forfeiting the entire country fanbase to Team Blake. Not only that, but Kinsey made history when she became the first person in “The Voice” history to earn all three steals and a save after losing her battle to Girl Named Tom. Kelly’s team runs deep and if any of the front-runners have the slightest misstep, we fully expect Kinsey to take their place.

6. Jeremy Rosado

(Blind Audition: “Here Comes Goodbye”; Battles: “Hold On”)

This 29-year old from Tampa, Florida may fall in the second half of these power rankings, but this competition is not over for him. There are many paths for him to continue, including Kelly wanting to diversify her team with a male soloist. He’s easily the best male vocalist on her team and Jeremy is an absolute powerhouse who could go toe-to-toe with similar artists on rival teams. It will all come down to song choice and his ability to deliver, but Jeremy pulling out a win or being stolen in the knockouts would not be surprising.

7. Hailey Mia

(Blind Audition: “you broke me first”; Battles: “Car Wash”)

Kelly was blown away by Hailey when she learned the New Jersey native is just 13 years old. After losing her Team Ariana battle to Raquel Trinidad, Hailey was snatched up by Team Kelly and can only hope the competition continues for her. For as talented as Hailey is, Kelly’s team is just too deep. It’s difficult to imagine Hailey taking one of the top four slots.

8. Xavier Cornell

(Blind Audition: “Teenage Dream”; Battles: “telepatia”)

This 17-year old from Los Angeles is a talented singer but he is out of his depth when compared to other top male vocalists this season. It is highly unlikely he would be able to exceed Jeremy on Team Kelly, let alone a flurry of other vocalists within his genre from other teams. At this point Xavier seems the least likely of any artist on Team Kelly to advance to the live shows.

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.