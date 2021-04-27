63% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Avery Roberson was most robbed of a spot in live shows [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” fans are rolling their eyes over Kelly Clarkson‘s choice to cut Avery Roberson during Monday’s final knockout round. Based on the results of our recent poll, this 20-year-old country artist from Rutherfordton, North Carolina was the person most “robbed” of a spot in the live shows. He faced off against Kenzie Wheeler in an epic knockout of the four-chair-turn country singers, with Avery being eliminated because Kelly was more a fan of Kenzie’s 90s-sounding voice.

Here’s a closer look at the poll results for which eliminated artist was most robbed, according to the fans:

63% — Avery Roberson

16% — Raine Stern

13% — Rio Doyle

8% — Connor Christian

Avery auditioned with the song “If You’re Reading This” in the blinds and ended up being a four-chair turn. After choosing Team Blake, the Rutherfordton, North Carolina resident next performed “Just Got Started Lovin’ You” in the battles, where he was beaten out by teammate Ethan Lively. Luckily, Kelsea Ballerini was there to steal him for Kelly’s team.

Prior to the knockouts, Avery met with coach Kelly and mega mentor Snoop Dogg, who helped him work on his vibrato. Unfortunately, his performance of “Tomorrow” was no match for Kenzie’s “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Avery’s fate may have been sealed when rival coach Blake predicted Kenzie was probably going to win the entire show.

Besides Avery, three other aspiring singers were cut during the final knockout round. They were: Rio Doyle of Team John Legend, Connor Christian of Team Blake and Raine Stern of Team Nick Jonas. Thus, the number of artists who advanced to the live shows was 16. There are still four artists waiting in the wings to find out which of them won the four-way knockout: Savanna Woods, Devan Blake Jones, Emma Caroline and Carolina Rial.

Next week on NBC, “The Voice” will take a break from the competition as a two-hour 10th anniversary special will air in its normal time slot on Monday, May 3. The live shows will then officially kick off the following week, May 10 (performances) and May 11 (results).