Who was your favorite ‘The Voice’ battle advisor: Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello, Jason Aldean? [POLL]

“The Voice” Season 21 battles ended on October 19 with the superstar advisors giving some final words of wisdom to their coaches’ artists: Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana Grande, Dierks Bentley for Team Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello for John Legend and Jason Aldean for Team Kelly Clarkson. Of this year’s special guest stars, which one was your favorite? Vote in our “The Voice” battle advisors poll below. Next up: the knockouts begin on October 25 with mega mentor Ed Sheeran.

Chenoweth and Grande got to know each other on the set of “Hairspray Live” in 2016, but they actually met when Grande was just a teen and she went backstage at “Wicked” to meet Chenoweth, aka Glinda, in person. As an advisor, Chenoweth threw her shoe every time an artist impressed her (and Grande would kindly pick it back up for her). The eight acts from Team Ariana who will next be seen in the knockouts are: Bella DeNapoli, David Vogel, Jim & Sasha Allen, Katherine Ann Mohler, Katie Rae, Manny Keith, Raquel Trinidad and Ryleigh Plank.

Bentley and Shelton have been buddies for years, though the advisor made sure to mention how annoyed he was that he wasn’t invited to the coach’s recent wedding with Gwen Stefani. Strangely enough, Bentley already knew one of Shelton’s artists, Wendy Moten, because they had performed together long before “The Voice.” The eight acts from Team Blake who will next be seen in the knockouts are: Berritt Haynes, Carson Peters, Hailey Green, Jonathan Mouton, Lana Scott, Libianca, Peedy Chavis and Wendy Moten.

Cabello got her start on a reality TV singing show (“The X Factor”) so she was able to mentor Legend’s artists from a completely different angle than the other advisors. One of the tricks Cabello gave to the young artists was to do little workouts while singing to help improve their stamina and energy. The eight acts from Team Legend who will next be seen in the knockouts are: BrittanyBree, Jershika Maple, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Sabrina Dias, Samara Brown, Samuel Harness and Shadale Johnson.

Aldean and Clarkson previously worked together on their hit single “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” which she’s referred to as one of her favorite duets ever. The country advisor fit right in on “The Voice” and was able to share insights with the aspiring artists about what it was like to duet with a new person. The eight acts from Team Kelly who will next be seen in the knockouts are: Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia, Holly Forbes, Jeremy Rosado, Kinsey Rose, The Cunningham Sisters and Xavier Cornell.

