‘The Voice’ oopsie: Blake Shelton forgets which coach he stole Jonathan Mouton from (it was Team Legend)

“The Voice” knockout round is when each of the coaches meets with a mega mentor (in this case, Ed Sheeran) to help advise the remaining artists on their teams. During the October 25 episode, Blake Shelton puts his foot in his mouth in his mentoring session when he forgets which team he stole his newest addition from, Jonathan Mouton. “Did I steal you from Ariana’s [team]?” Blake wonders aloud. Jonathan smiles and kindly corrects him, saying Blake stole him from Team Legend. “Okay, yeah,” the 45-year-old country star says in response. “The coaches quickly fade from my memory when I get somebody.”

Jonathan fires back, “At this point, you are ‘The Voice,’ Blake.” That causes Blake to laugh out loud. Jonathan isn’t exaggerating. Blake has been with the reality TV show since day one and is the only coach to serve on all 21 seasons, so we’ll have to forgive him for forgetting little things here and there. To compare, the other coaches are on their eighth season (Kelly Clarkson), sixth season (John Legend) and first season (Ariana Grande).

Jonathan, a stage four cancer survivor, chooses to sing Johnny Nash‘s “I Can See Clearly Now” for his knockout song. He competes against Wendy Moten on the big stage, who belts out Aretha Franklin‘s “Ain’t No Way.” The coaches agree that Wendy is one to beat and will likely make it all the way to the finale. All season long, she’s been Team Blake‘s front-runner to win.

“Jonathan, when I paired you with Wendy, part of it was, let’s see what this guy’s made of,” Blake explains to the 30-year-old soulful crooner. “Man, you stepped out here — I mean, that was incredible.” He then tells Wendy it’s “about damn time” she enjoys her time in the spotlight after being a background singer for decades.

Blake chooses Wendy as the winner of the knockout, thus eliminating Jonathan from the competition. The other coaches could have stolen him, but opted not to. Do you think Blake made the right decision for his team? Sound off down in the comments section.

