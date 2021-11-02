‘The Voice’ comeback: How to vote for Samara Brown, Vaughn Mugol, Hailey Green or Aaron Hines

This year, “The Voice” is allowing four eliminated artists to have one more chance at the elusive trophy thanks to the interactive “comeback” twist. On the November 1 episode, each coach revealed one person they thought deserved a reprieve, and then America gets to vote on who they want to see return to the reality TV show in the live playoffs. The contenders are: Samara Brown for Team John Legend, Vaughn Mugol for Team Ariana Grande, Hailey Green for Team Blake Shelton and Aaron Hines for Team Kelly Clarkson. Read on for everything you need to know about how to vote.

To cast your vote for your favorite comeback kid, all you have to do is tweet using the hashtag #VoiceComeback and an artist’s first name. Voting is open now and closes at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2. Limit one vote per artist per Twitter account. Only people age 13+ are able to vote. The live shows start next week on NBC.

SEE All 15 ‘The Voice’ coaches ranked worst to best

Samara Brown (age 32 from New York) started out the competition as a fan-fave thanks to her blind audition of “Sweet Thing,” earning two chair turns from John and Ariana. She then lost her battle of “Something He Can Feel” to BrittanyBree, at which point she was saved by John. In the knockouts, Samara was sent home when her cover of “The Best” lost to Shadale‘s rendition of “Impossible.”

Vaughn Mugol (age 27 from the Philippines) was a three-chair turn for his blind audition of “The A Team,” with Ariana, Kelly and John all pushing their “I Want You” buttons. He was then shockingly eliminated in the battles, losing to Katherine Ann Mohler after their head-to-head match-up of “Dilemma.”

Hailey Green (age 15 from Mississippi) didn’t earn any chair turns during the 19th season, but she returned this year and received a button push from Blake following her blind audition of “Home.” In the battles, she sang “Girl” and proved victorious over her competitor, Lana Scott. But then in the knockouts, Hailey was ousted when her rendition of “God’s Country” wasn’t as powerful as Libianca‘s version of “Everything I Wanted.”

Aaron Hines (age 28 from South Carolina) was a rare four-chair turn in the blind auditions thanks to his “Heartbreak Anniversary” performance. He ended up choosing Team Kelly, but his time on that team didn’t last long as he lost his battle of “Working” to Gymani, another four-chair turn artist.

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.