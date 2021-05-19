31% of ‘The Voice’ viewers say Corey Ward (Team Kelly) was robbed of a spot in finale [POLL RESULTS]

During the semifinals results episode of “The Voice” Season 20, Team Kelly Clarkson was hit with a double-whammy as Corey Ward and Gihanna Zoe were both eliminated. In our recent poll, 31% of viewers say Corey was robbed of a spot in next week’s finale. Besides Corey and Gihanna, Pia Renee of Team John Legend and Dana Monique of Team Nick Jonas were also eliminated on Tuesday night.

Corey, a 34-year-old singer from Hartsville, South Carolina, originally auditioned in Season 19, but failed to get a chair to turn. This time around, he impressed both Kelly and John with his blind audition performance of “Dancing on My Own.” After joining Team Kelly, Corey later returned in the battles where he took on “Dreams” against Savanna Woods. He was next seen in the knockouts where he sang “Already Gone” against Ryleigh Modig.

For his first live show performance, Corey went with “Bruises” in the Top 17, but failed to make it into the Top 8. He then sang for the wildcard spot, winning thanks to his performance of “Lose You to Love Me.” In this week’s Top 9 show, he picked “Arcade” but once again failed to earn enough overnight votes to survive. He was given one last shot to impress America, though his instant save performance of “Iris” lost out to Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake.

The two-part season finale will air Monday, May 24 (performance show) and Tuesday, May 25 (results show). The Final 5 artists are Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly, Victor Solomon of Team Legend, Rachel Mac of Team Nick and Cam Anthony and Jordan of Team Blake.

Here are the complete “The Voice” poll results for who viewers think was most robbed heading into the finals:

34% — Gihanna Zoe

31% — Corey Ward

28% — Dana Monique

7% — Pia Renee

