28% of ‘The Voice’ fans think Dana Monique (Team Nick) was robbed of a spot in finale [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” said goodbye to one of its most powerful vocalists ever, Dana Monique of Team Nick Jonas, during this week’s semifinals results episode of Season 20. In our recent poll, 28% of fans think Dana was robbed of a spot in next week’s finale. Besides Dana, Pia Renee of Team John Legend and Corey Ward and Gihanna Zoe of Team Kelly Clarkson were also eliminated on Tuesday night.

Dana, a 41-year-old singer from Houston, Texas, originally earned two chair-turns from Nick and John in the blind auditions with her performance of “Freeway of Love.” She surprised everyone by going with Team Nick, claiming she was swayed when he said he had “something to prove” as the only coach who hadn’t won yet. Dana later returned in the battles where she took on “Stuck with U” against Devan Blake Jones. She was next seen in the knockouts where she sang “Nutbush City Limits” against Keegan Ferrell.

For her first live show performance, Dana went with “Free Your Mind” in the Top 17 and was Nick’s choice to advance to the semifinals. In this week’s Top 9 show, she picked “Leave the Door Open” but failed to earn enough overnight votes to survive. Dana was given one last shot to impress America, however her instant save performance of “Caught Up in the Rapture” lost out to Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake.

The two-part season finale will air Monday, May 24 (performance show) and Tuesday, May 25 (results show). The Final 5 artists are Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly, Victor Solomon of Team Legend, Rachel Mac of Team Nick and Cam Anthony and Jordan of Team Blake.

Here are the complete “The Voice” poll results for who fans think was most robbed heading into the finals:

34% — Gihanna Zoe

31% — Corey Ward

28% — Dana Monique

7% — Pia Renee

