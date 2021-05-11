‘The Voice’: Devan Blake Jones wins 4-way knockout, sings for Team Nick in Monday’s live show

Team Nick Jonas got a big boost on Monday night’s episode of “The Voice” when viewers voted that Devan Blake Jones was the winner of the 4-way knockout. Two weeks ago, Devan competed against Savanna Woods of Team Kelly Clarkson, Carolina Rial of Team John Legend and Emma Caroline of Team Blake Shelton for the first official fan vote of Season 20. These four at-risk artists have been waiting on pins and needles for the results, which were finally revealed at the top of the inaugural live show. Devan now joins the other Top 17 contestants (see below) who are singing live for America’s vote.

Devan, a 35-year-old soul singer from Denver, Colorado, originally auditioned with the song “Hard Place.” He was a one-chair-turn for Team Nick in the blind auditions, but something tells us the other judges are now regretting not turning their chairs around for him. In the battles, Nick paired up Devan with Dana Monique in a face-off to the song “Stuck with U.” Nick chose Dana as the winner of that battle, then hit is “save” button for Devan. That meant Devan had to fight for his life in the subsequent knockout round, where he performed the pop song “Sign of the Times.”

This is Nick’s second season as a coach on “The Voice,” and he’s still looking to add a win to his notebook. His first time sitting in the big red chair ended with a third-place finish for Thunderstorm Artis.

Do you think Devan deserved to win the four-way knockout? Vote in our poll below and then give us your take down in the comments section.

‘The Voice’: Did Devan Blake Jones deserve to win the four-way knockout? YES — American got it right! NO — Emma Caroline deserved to win NO — Carolina Rial deserved to win NO — Savanna Woods deserved to win }catch(e){console.log(‘error’,e)} Created with

Following the results of the four-way knockout vote, here are the Top 17 artists still in the running to win Season 20:

Team Nick Jonas: Andrew Marshall, Dana Monique, Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac and Devan Blake Jones

Team Kelly Clarkson: Corey Ward, Ghianna Zoe, Kenzie Wheeler, Zae Romeo

Team John Legend: Pia Renee, Ryleigh Modig, Victor Solomon, Zania Alake

Team Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony, Jordan Matthew Young, Pete Mroz, Anna Grace Felten

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 20 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.