‘The Voice’: Which eliminated artist was most robbed during Knockouts Week 1? [POLL]

The first week of “The Voice” knockouts for Season 21 concluded on October 26 with a total of six artists going home (four on Monday night, two on Tuesday night). Of this week’s eliminated artists, which one do YOU think was most robbed during Knockouts Week 1? Vote in our poll below.

As a refresher, here are the names of the artists who were cut by their coaches during the first week of the knockouts: Sabrina Dias and BrittanyBree of Team John Legend, Kinsey Rose and The Cunningham Sisters of Team Kelly Clarkson, and Jonathan Mouton and Hailey Green of Team Blake Shelton. (No one from Team Ariana Grande left the competition as both of her losing artists were stolen by rival coaches.)

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

Sabrina Dias (age 26) from Newark, New Jersey sang “The Girl From Ipanema” in the blind auditions and earned one chair turn from John. She won her battle of “cardigan” against Jack Rogan, but then lost her knockout of “Photograph” to Joshua Vacanti.

BrittanyBree (age 26) from Dallas, Texas sang “Call Out My Name” in the blind auditions and became a rare four-chair turn, choosing John as her coach. She won her battle of “Something He Can Feel” against Samara Brown, but lost her knockout of “Best Part” to Samuel Harness.

Kinsey Rose (age 35) from Louisville, KY sang “Cowboy Take Me Away” in the blind auditions and earned two chair turns from Kelly and Blake. She lost her battle of “Seven Bridges Road” to Girl Named Tom, but then all four coaches tried to save/steal her; she opted to stay on Team Kelly. She then lost her knockout of “Strawberry Wine” to Gymani.

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21

The Cunningham Sisters (ages 15 and 14) from Hamilton, Ohio sang “Never Alone” in the blind auditions and earned two chair turns from Kelly and John. They won their battle of “It’s My Party” against Parker McKay, but then lost their knockout of “Oceans (Where Feet May Fall)” to Hailey Mia.

Jonathan Mouton (age 30) from Los Angeles, California sang “Leave the Door Open” in the blind auditions and earned two chair turns from John and Kelly. He lost his battle of “Here and Now” to Paris Winningham, but then Blake stole him. He then lost his knockout of “I Can See Clearly Now” to Wendy Moten.

Hailey Green (age 15) from St. Martin, Mississippi sang “Home” in the blind auditions and earned one chair turn from Blake. She won her battle of “Girl” against Lana Scott, but then lost her knockout of “God’s Country” to Libianca.

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.