‘The Voice’ bloodbath: Which eliminated artist was most robbed of a spot in Top 13? [POLL]

Tuesday night on NBC, the Top 21 became the Top 13 as a whopping eight artists were eliminated on live television. Talk about a bloodbath! That means these eight folks are now headed home and will have no chance of joining the show’s iconic winners list — womp, womp. Of this week’s group of eliminated artists, who do YOU think was most robbed of a spot in the next round? Vote in our poll below.

The night started with host Carson Daly announcing the two successful artists on each team that won America’s overnight vote. They were: Girl Named Tom and Jeremy Rosado of Team Kelly Clarkson, Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple of Team John Legend, Jim & Sasha Allen and Holly Forbes of Team Ariana Grande, and Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten of Team Blake Shelton. Historically, the winner of “The Voice” is one that catches America’s eye from the get-go, so might one of these eight highest vote-getters be on their way to a confetti shower in December?

Next up, each coach named the person they wanted to save and bring into next week’s live show. Kelly picked Gymani, John chose Shadale, Ariana went with Ryleigh Plank and Blake opted for Lana Scott.

Carson then delivered a round of bad news. The four contestants whose journeys were over (as they received the lowest number of votes) were Katie Rae of Team Kelly, David Vogel of Team Legend, Raquel Trinidad of Team Ariana and Libianca of Team Blake.

That left the four remaining singers — Hailey Mia of Team Kelly, Samuel Harness of Team Legend, Bella DeNapoli of Team Ariana and Peedy Chavis of Team Blake — in the hands of the instant save voters. They each performed a live “save me” song, as did the #VoiceComeback winner, Vaughn Mugol of Team Ariana. The social media audience voted to keep Hailey Mia in the competition, which means Team Kelly now has four singers headed into the Top 13, compared to just three each for the other coaches.

