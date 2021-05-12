Which eliminated singer was most robbed on ‘The Voice’: Zae Romeo, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz … ? [POLL]

And then there were nine. During Tuesday’s bloodbath results show on “The Voice,” a whopping eight artists went home based on America’s votes, leaving only the Top 9 still in the competition. The eight eliminated singers were: Zae Romeo of Team Kelly Clarkson, Zania Alake and Ryleigh Modig of Team John Legend, Andrew Marshall, Devan Blake Jones and Jose Figueroa Jr. of Team Nick Jonas and Anna Grace and Pete Mroz of Team Blake Shelton. Of these unlucky artists, who do you think was most robbed? Vote in our “The Voice” poll below.

The night began with all of the Top 17 artists finding out whom from each team advanced based on America’s votes and whom would be saved by their coaches. Team Blake was up first, with Cam Anthony winning the audience vote and Jordan Matthew Young being saved. For Team Nick, Rachel Mac was America’s choice and Dana Monique was saved by her coach. Onto Team Legend, where Victor Solomon scored the most votes and Pia Renee received her coach’s save. Finally, Team Kelly fans learned that Kenzie Wheeler was the audience pick and Ghianna Zoe was the judge’s save.

After those dramatic proceedings, host Carson Daly announced the four artists who would vie for the instant save based on the overnight results. They were: Pete (Team Blake), Jose (Team Nick), Ryleigh (Team Legend) and Corey (Team Kelly).

Each contestant gave it their all on the big stage, and the live social media users voted to instantly save Corey thanks to his “Lose You to Love Me” cover. That meant Kelly now has a leading three artists heading into next week’s Top 9 show, with the other coaches having two apiece.

Of the eight artists who went home on Tuesday night, we want to know who was most robbed of a shot of advancing to the next round. Vote for your choice in our poll and then be sure to explain your decision in the comments section.

