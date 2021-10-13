‘The Voice’: Whose elimination crushed you the most during Battles Week 1? [POLL]

The first week of the battles for “The Voice” Season 21 is in the rear-view mirror, with the following six artists being cut by their coaches: KJ Jennings of Team John Legend, The Joy Reunion and Tommy Edwards of Team Blake Shelton, Chavon Rodgers and Vaughn Mugol of Team Ariana Grande, and Carolina Alonso of Team Kelly Clarkson. The four coaches had the option of saving/stealing some of these folks, but ultimately decided to send them all packing instead — womp, womp. So whose elimination crushed you the most during Battles Week 1? Vote in our poll below.

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

KJ Jennings is a 21-year-old singer from Austin, Texas who auditioned with “Put Your Records On.” She earned two chair-turns in the blinds from John and Blake, opting to join Team Legend. KJ was pitted against Samuel Harness in the battles to the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” After the performance, John called her “magnetic” and said she shows up every time with “great vocal technique” and “amazing runs,” however he picked Samuel as the winner of the battle.

The Joy Reunion (ages 39-42) was one of five groups to make it through the blind auditions this year, and the only one to join Blake’s team (John also turned for them in the blinds). For their initial audition this trio from Redlands, California went with “Boondocks.” They were later pitted against Peedy Chavis in the battles to “Joy to the World,” with the youngster getting noticed for his original stage presence. Blake ended up keeping Peedy and dropping The Joy Reunion, which meant he only has solo singers going forward.

Chavon Rodgers belted out “Drivers License” for her blind audition, prompting both Ariana and John to spin around in their big, red chairs. The 23-year-old from Ada / Tulsa, Oklahoma picked Team Ariana. She later went head-to-head in the battles against David Vogel to the song “Sugar, We’re Goin Down.” Ariana wished she still had her save, but she’s already used it for Bella DeNapoli. Thus, Chavon went home when Ariana named David as the battle winner.

SEE ‘The Voice’ schedule for Season 21: When will Ed Sheeran appear as Mega Mentor in Knockouts?

Tommy Edwards from Bigfork, Montana performed “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” in the blinds, with both Blake and John turning for the 27-year-old. His battle to “Save Your Tears” against Libianca wasn’t shown to TV audiences, but we saw a brief clip of it on October 12 with Blake informing Libianca she was the winner of the battle.

Similarly, the Team Kelly battle of “telepatia” between Carolina Alonso and Xavier Cornell was edited down to just a couple moments. In the end, Carolina was cut. This 23-year-old from Reno, Nevada left a lasting impression in her blind audition when she took on “El Triste,” prompting an excited Kelly to push her “I Want You” button.

Vaughn Mugol was the last person to go home in the first week of battles, and it was a heart-breaker. Originally from the Philippines, this 27-year-old now resides in Beaumont, TX and was a three-chair turn in the blinds for his cover of “The A Team.” He decided to join Team Ariana, bypassing John and Kelly. In the next round, his battle partner Katherine Mohler was declared the winner by Ariana after their rap-tastic performance of “Dilemma,” so Vaughn was forced to leave the competition.

While you can’t make “The Voice” predictions until the live shows begin, be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Dancing With the Stars” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.