68% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Ethan Lively was most robbed of a spot in live shows [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” fans are not happy with Blake Shelton‘s decision to eliminate Ethan Lively during Monday’s first knockout round. Based on the results of our recent poll, this 17-year-old country artist from Coalfield, Tennessee was the person most “robbed” of a spot in the live shows. Ethan faced off against Jordan Matthew Young, who was deemed the winner of the knockout when their coach said Jordan was more “ready” to start a career.

Here’s a closer look at the poll results for which eliminated artist was most robbed, according to the fans:

68% — Ethan Lively

17% — Ciana Pelekai

9% — Keegan Ferrell

6% — Gean Garcia

Ethan originally auditioned with the George Strait song “You Look So Good in Love” and ended up being a one-chair-turn artist for Team Blake. “I’m a little bit embarrassed that I’m the only one that turned around,” Blake joked at Ethan’s blind audition. “Sometimes it’s sad to me the lack of country music knowledge these other three have — especially Kelly, being a Texan.” When Kelly Clarkson tried to defend herself, Blake accused her of going Hollywood.

The teenager with the recognizably low voice next performed “Just Got Started Lovin’ You” in the battles, where he beat out four-chair-turn artist Avery Roberson. Ethan then lost this week’s knockout of “Help Me Hold On” to Jordan Matthew Young, ending his “Voice” journey.

Besides Ethan, three other aspiring singers were cut during the first knockout round. They were: Ciana Pelekai of Team John Legend, Keegan Ferrell of Team Nick Jonas and Gean Garcia of Team Legend. Thus, the number of artists still in the running to win the reality TV show is now at 24 (down from 28 at the beginning of the week).

The second knockout episode will air Monday, April 26 on NBC, so get ready for more painful cuts. Mega mentor Snoop Dogg will return to help the four coaches give advice to their remaining artists.