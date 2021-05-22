‘The Voice’ finale: Everything to know about Adam Levine’s long-awaited return

He’s baaack! One of the most famous faces to ever sit in one of “The Voice’s” big red chairs, Adam Levine, is officially returning to the show. He’ll reunite with old “frenemy” Blake Shelton in the Season 20 finale, airing Tuesday, May 25 on NBC. As you’ll recall, Levine was a coach on the reality TV program between Season 1 and Season 16, leaving unexpectedly after that and being replaced last-minute by Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Below, see everything to know about Levine’s long-awaited return to “The Voice.”

Is this a big deal?

Oh yes. Levine’s departure in 2019 caught everyone off-guard as he was expected to return to the judging panel the following season. The Maroon 5 front-man was one of the show’s original four coaches (alongside Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green), so it means a lot for fans to finally see him again on the big stage. Many viewers suspected his decision to leave was influenced by the Season 15 controversy in which he infamously instructed people to vote for one of his artists (Reagan Strange) instead of the other (DeAndre Nico). However, as Levine said at the time, “For me, it was time to move on … What an amazing ride.”

Why is he returning?

If you’re hoping Levine is back to reclaim his place on the coaching panel, you’re about to be sorely disappointed. As it turns out, he’s appearing on the show’s 10-year anniversary finale with his band Maroon 5 to perform their latest hit single, “Beautiful Mistakes,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The song was #1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC when it impacted radio and is currently #19 on HOT 100, #10 at Top 40, and #2 on Hot AC.

Will Levine interact with Shelton?

We hope so! The pop singer and the country star entertained fans each week with their love-hate relationship, eventually growing to become unlikely friends. (Shelton now has a similar antagonistic beef with Kelly Clarkson.) On one of Levine’s final episodes, their “feud” seemed to be squashed when Shelton kept a Team Adam artist in the competition by stealing her. “Blake, can I just say one thing? Dude, you’re awesome,” he told his rival coach. “I don’t even know what’s going on. I don’t even know who I am right now … Everything Blake has done other than date Gwen Stefani has been pretty much stupid. Until now.”

Is Levine the only former coach to return?

Not by a long shot. Stefani, aka Shelton’s fiance, will appear in the Season 20 finale to perform her latest single, “Slow Clap,” featuring the magnetic rap star Saweetie. Stefani served as a “Voice” coach in Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17 and 19, finally winning on her latest season with teenage singer Carter Rubin. Season 15’s “Comeback Stage” coach Kelsea Ballerini will also pop up in the final episode after representing Team Kelly in the Season 20 battles when Clarkson was out sick. Ballerini will belt out her hit single “Half of My Hometown” from her self-titled third album.

Who are the other celebrity performers?

“The Voice” finale will be a who’s-who of the music industry, with lots of big names showing up. In addition to Levine, Stefani and Ballerini, the following artists will perform on the two-hour episode: Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle and Ben Platt. The only current coach set to perform is Shelton, singing the single “Minimum Wage” from his new album “Body Language.”

Who are the finalists?

Only five contestants remain in the running to win “The Voice” Season 20. They are: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake Shelton, Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly Clarkson, Victor Solomon of Team John Legend, and Rachel Mac of Team Nick Jonas. These Top 5 finalists will sing for America’s votes on Monday, May 24. The results will be announced at the end of the Tuesday, May 25 finale.

