34% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Gihanna Zoe (Team Kelly) was robbed of a spot in finale [POLL RESULTS]

This week’s semifinals results episode for “The Voice” Season 20 turned out to be major bad news for Team Kelly Clarkson, as she lost two-thirds of her team: Gihanna Zoe and Corey Ward were cut, while Kenzie Wheeler advanced. In our recent poll, 34% of fans say Gihanna was robbed of a spot in next week’s finale. Besides Corey and Gihanna, Pia Renee of Team John Legend and Dana Monique of Team Nick Jonas were also eliminated on Tuesday night.

Gihanna, a 17-year-old singer from Redlands, California, originally wowed Kelly and Nick in the blind auditions with her performance of “She Used to Be Mine.” She chose Team Kelly in part because she was already being coached on the spot about her pitchiness. Gihanna later returned in the battles where she took on “Thinking Out Loud” against Halley Greg. She was next seen in the knockouts where she sang “Glitter In The Air” against Anna Grace.

For her first live show performance, Gihanna went with “Always Remember Us This Way” in the Top 17 and was Kelly’s choice to advance to the semifinals. In this week’s Top 9 show, she picked “Reflection” but failed to earn enough overnight votes to survive. Gihanna was given one last shot to impress America, however her instant save performance of “Someone You Loved” lost out to Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake.

The two-part season finale will air Monday, May 24 (performance show) and Tuesday, May 25 (results show). The Final 5 artists are Kenzie of Team Kelly, Victor Solomon of Team Legend, Rachel Mac of Team Nick and Cam Anthony and Jordan of Team Blake.

Here are the complete “The Voice” poll results for who fans think was most robbed heading into the finals:

34% — Gihanna Zoe

31% — Corey Ward

28% — Dana Monique

7% — Pia Renee

