‘The Voice’: Did Gymani deserve to be eliminated during Fan Week? [POLL]

After being in the bottom for two weeks in a row, Gymani‘s fate was sealed on Tuesday night’s episode when she was eliminated during “The Voice’s” Fan Week. Based on America’s overnight votes, the instant save came down to Gymani (Team Kelly Clarkson) vs. Jim & Sasha Allen (Team Ariana Grande), with the viewers deciding to advance the father-son folk duo to next week’s Top 10. Did America make the right choice by eliminating Gymani? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Gymani, pronounced just like Disney’s Jiminy Cricket, started out the competition as a four-chair turn with her blind audition of “POV,” choosing to join Team Kelly. She then won her battle of “Working” against Aaron Hines and her knockout of “Pillowtalk” against Kinsey Rose. In the live shows, Gymani took on “Say Something” (Top 21), “Made a Way” (Top 13) and “Diamonds” (Top 11).

Despite being an early fan favorite, this 23-year-old Georgia native had a tough time connecting with America in the live shows. She earned Kelly’s save in the first live round and had to compete for the instant save last week, where she beat out Shadale and Ryleigh Plank. This week, her instant save performance wasn’t as successful and she was sent packing.

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty said Gymani’s instant save performance of “Tell Me Something Good” was “super vibey” and “gave her room to move in and out of her spectacular vocal runs.” Rival coach John Legend noted how she was “unstoppable” for recovering from a small stumble at the start of the performance with power and resilience.

Joining Jim & Sasha Allen in next week’s Top 10 are: Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, Holly Forbes, Jershika Maple, Lana Scott, Joshua Vacanti, Jeremy Rosado, Paris Winningham and Hailey Mia. Who do YOU think will join “The Voice” winners list for Season 21?

