61% of ‘The Voice’ viewers think Jim & Sasha Allen should have been eliminated instead of Gymani [POLL RESULTS]

Tuesday night on “The Voice,” Kelly Clarkson suffered a blow to her team when Gymani was eliminated in the Top 11. However, a majority of viewers think the instant save voters got it wrong and that Jim & Sasha Allen of Team Ariana Grande should have been cut instead. The father-son folk duo from Connecticut earned a leading 61% in our overnight poll asking who deserved to go home, compared to only 9% for Gymani. Here are the complete poll results:

61% — Jim & Sasha Allen

9% — Gymani

7% — Lana Scott

6% — Joshua Vacanti

6% — Jeremy Rosado

4% — Holly Forbes

Less than 3% — Wendy Moten, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, Paris Winningham, Jershika Maple

Gymani and Jim & Sasha Allen found themselves in the bottom two this week, which meant they both had to sing for their lives in the instant save. The 23-year-old Georgia native went first, but she missed her opening cue to “Tell Me Something Good” and had to redo the beginning of the song. The family duo went second, but delivered a slightly pitchy rendition of “I Won’t Give Up.” After the social media users voted for their favorite, host Carson Daly announced that Jim & Sasha Allen were the winners of the instant save, which meant Gymani had officially been eliminated from the competition.

Jim & Sasha Allen (ages 57 & 19) joined Team Ariana in the blind auditions after their performance of “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” They later performed “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” in the battles (eliminating Sophia Bromberg) and “Home” in the knockouts (besting Manny Keith). Their live show performances have included “Hey Jude” (Top 21), “Your Song” (Top 13) and “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” (Top 11).

Gymani, pronounced just like Disney’s Jiminy Cricket, started out the competition as a four-chair turn with her blind audition of “POV,” choosing to join Team Kelly. She then won her battle of “Working” against Aaron Hines and her knockout of “Pillowtalk” against Kinsey Rose. In the live shows, Gymani took on “Say Something” (Top 21), “Made a Way” (Top 13) and “Diamonds” (Top 11).

Joining Jim & Sasha Allen in next week’s Top 10 is fellow Team Ariana artist Holly Forbes. The others are Wendy Moten, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham of Team Blake, Girl Named Tom, Jeremy Rosado and Hailey Mia of Team Kelly, and Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti of Team Legend. Who do YOU think will earn a spot on “The Voice” winners list for Season 21?

