‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande make history with two groups in Top 11

History was made on Tuesday’s live results episode of “The Voice” when Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly Clarkson and Jim & Sasha Allen from Team Ariana Grande both advanced to the Top 11. This marks the first time in 21 seasons that two groups have made it this far in the same cycle. Both emerged from a record-breaking five duos or trios advancing from the Blind Auditions.

According to our recent odds, Girl Named Tom and Jim & Sasha Allen both have potential to reach the finale. This feat hasn’t happened since The Swon Brothers sang their way to third place for Team Blake Shelton on Season 4. Could this be the first season where multiple singers hold up “The Voice” trophy together? Girl Named Tom was ranked in second place behind Team Blake’s Wendy Moten heading into the Top 13 performances while Jim & Sasha Allen stood in fourth place behind Team John Legend‘s Jershika Maple.

On Monday’s live performance episode, Girl Named Tom won the night with a haunting performance of “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas. The sibling trio was the only artist to remain on the iTunes singles chart the next day. The father/son duo of Jim & Sasha Allen delivered a strong performance of “Your Song” by Elton John, getting called into the Top 11 by Carson Daly early on Tuesday’s results episode.

Despite this history in the making, not all fans of “The Voice” are excited to see groups advance. Rose Todd-Stanford commented on our live blog, “Personally, I’m disappointed that groups or duo is in the final 11! This show is The Voice, not The Voices! It’s unfair to challenge a solo artist to out sing a group or duo of voices in a competition.” Despite how viewers feel about duos or groups competing in the singing competition, the rules have not changed. The first duo to make its mark was The Thompson Sisters on Season 1. They teamed up with coach CeeLo Green and were able to sing their way into the Top 16 that inaugural season.

The Top 11 advancing to next week’s “The Voice” live show are: Gymani, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia and Jeremy Rosado of Team Kelly, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott and Paris Winningham of Team Blake, Jim & Sasha Allen and Holly Forbes of Team Ariana, and Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple of Team Legend.

