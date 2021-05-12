48% of ‘The Voice’ viewers say Pete Mroz (Team Blake) was robbed of a spot in Top 9 [POLL RESULTS]

Pete Mroz and Blake Shelton have been buddies ever since they were young up-and-comers, but that friendship didn’t help Pete when it came to getting Blake’s save in the first live results show of “The Voice” Season 20. After America voted to advance Cam Anthony to the next round, the country coach shockingly saved Jordan Matthew Young instead of Pete. That meant Pete, who had higher votes than teammate Anna Grace, got one last chance to sing for his life via the wild card instant save; he lost to Corey Ward.

Of the eight artists who were eliminated during Tuesday’s episode, which one do viewers think was most robbed of a spot in the Top 9? Pete tops our recent poll with a whopping 48%, while Anna comes in second place at 20%. Here are the complete poll results:

48% — Pete Mroz (Team Blake Shelton)

20% — Anna Grace (Team Blake)

11% — Ryleigh Modig (Team John Legend)

8% — Zania Alake (Team Legend)

6% — Zae Romeo (Team Kelly Clarkson)

5% — Jose Figueroa Jr. (Team Nick Jonas)

3% — Devan Blake Jones (Team Nick)

0% — Andrew Marshall (Team Nick)

SEE Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony will be ‘The Voice’s’ biggest ‘superstar’ ever [WATCH]

Pete originally auditioned with “Can’t Find My Way Home,” earning chair-turns from both Blake and John. At first Blake didn’t recognize his 45-year-old pal from Nashville, Tennessee, but when Pete mentioned their old band name, the realization hit Blake like a ton of bricks. Pete returned in the battles and performed “Have a Little Faith in Me” vs. Savanna Chestnut, with Blake naming him the winner. In the knockouts, Pete took on “Before You Go” and bested Andrew Marshall, who was then stolen back by Team Nick.

For his first live show performance, Pete chose Pat Benatar‘s “We Belong” (watch below) and earned a standing ovation from his coach. “Well, Pete, I have obviously a special place in my heart for you,” Blake explained. “We were literally in the trenches together 25 years ago. I mean, we stood on the same stages together, just hoping somebody in the audience, somebody out there could help us and be our big break. And now fast-forward 25 years later and to see you still have the same raw talent and passion for singing. Just great job, man. I hope America agrees. You deserve to be here.”

SEE ‘The Voice’: Past Winners (Seasons 1 – 19)

On the results show, host Carson Daly announced the four artists who would compete for the instant save: Pete (Team Blake), Jose (Team Nick), Ryleigh (Team Legend) and Corey (Team Kelly). Pete chose to liven things up with a younger-skewing song choice, Dan + Shay‘s “Speechless,” but didn’t quite connect with the lyrics. He was officially eliminated at the end of the program when Corey was named the wild card winner.

Following Tuesday’s eliminations of the eight artists, only nine still remain in the running to join “The Voice” winners list. They are: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake, Rachel Mac and Dana Monique of Team Nick, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon of Team Legend, and Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler and Gihanna Zoe of Team Kelly.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 20 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.