Early ‘The Voice’ predictions: Cam Anthony out front to win Season 20 for Team Blake Shelton

Is Blake Shelton about to win an eighth championship on “The Voice”? Gold Derby’s predictions center just opened this week, but already the country superstar coach is predicted to take Season 20 thanks to Cam Anthony. This 19-year-old singer from Los Angeles went viral when he was just a kid with appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and at Barack Obama‘s White House. Now he’s the front-runner to win “The Voice” for Team Blake with leading 11/1 odds, just ahead of Kenzie Wheeler (13/1 odds), Rachel Mac (20/1 odds) and Dana Monique (33/1 odds). Do you agree or disagree with those odds? Jump in right now and start making your own predictions.

Cam chose “Lay Me Down” as his blind audition song, with Blake, Nick Jonas and John Legend all pushing their “I Want You” buttons. Nick actually blocked John from acquiring Cam for his team, so the teenager had to choose between Team Blake and Team Nick; he chose the former. In the battles, Cam competed against Emma Caroline for the song “10,000 Hours” and was deemed the winner by his coach, though Emma was also saved. He later performed “Feeling Good” in the knockouts and sent home his teammate Connor Christian.

“The Voice” is gearing up for its all-important Season 20 live shows, when the power shifts from the coaches to the viewers at home. The first live shows air May 10 (performances) and May 11 (results) on NBC. The remaining five members of Team Blake are Cam, Emma, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz and Jordan Matthew Young, though Emma is still waiting to hear whether she survived this week’s four-way knockout against Savanna Woods, Carolina Rial and Devan Blake Jones.

Blake is the longest-serving judge in “The Voice” history, having been with the show since Season 1 in 2011. As such, he’s also the winningest coach with seven overall triumphs for Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13) and Todd Tilghman (Season 18).

Here is Cam’s full NBC bio: “Cam grew up in North Philadelphia and turned to music as an escape from the violence and crime he faced in the city. He learned at an early age how to control his voice and honed his skills in the church choir. At 11, Cam’s life changed forever after a video of him singing a Bruno Mars song went viral. Cam was later invited to open for Patti LaBelle, sing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ and even perform at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. At 12, Cam was signed by Dr. Dre. and spent the rest of his teen years recording and performing. His contract ended recently, and Cam is ready to take full control of his artistry and continue making a name for himself on the Voice stage.”

