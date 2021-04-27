‘The Voice’: Now you can predict who will win Season 20 … and who will be eliminated

“The Voice” is gearing up for its all-important Season 20 live shows, when the power shifts from the coaches (Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas) to the viewers at home. Of the remaining 20 artists, who do YOU think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list? And who will advance/be eliminated in the first live shows airing May 10 (performances) and May 11 (results) on NBC? Hurry and make your predictions in Gold Derby’s predictions center. It’s fun and easy — start right now!

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Voice” leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for?

In addition to predicting who will win, you’ll also be tasked with forecasting whether each of the finalists will advance to the next round or whether they’ll be eliminated. They are: Zae Romeo, Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler and Gihanna Zoe of Team Kelly, Zania Alake, Ryleigh Modig, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon of Team Legend, Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac, Andrew Marshall and Dana Monique of Team Nick, and Cam Anthony, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz and Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake.

The remaining artists — Savanna Woods, Carolina Rial, Devan Blake Jones and Emma Caroline — are waiting to hear which one of them won the four-way knockout, which took place on April 26. That person will then immediately join the other finalists to complete the Top 17.

Last year, Gold Derby reader leonino topped 150 others on the overall Season 19 leaderboard to win our “The Voice” contest. This user predicted all 32 questions throughout the season with leading 88.24% accuracy and a 56,760 point score. He even correctly predicted Carter Rubin would win the season for Team Gwen.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 20 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.