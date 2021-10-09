‘The Voice’: Ryleigh Plank has best chance of winning Season 21 for Team Ariana Grande [POLL RESULTS]

According to “The Voice” fans, Ryleigh Plank has the best chance of winning Season 21 for Team Ariana Grande. A leading 19% of viewers think the 20-year-old singer from Fort Myers, Florida will claim the trophy and bring Ariana her first-ever victory on her debut season. The newbie coach finished creating her 12-person team during the October 5 episode, but they’ll soon be pared down in Monday’s upcoming battles. Do you agree or disagree with these poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

Ryleigh took on “Anyone” for her blind audition (watch below), earning two chair turns from Ariana and Kelly Clarkson. Kelly was the first to turn, but as soon as Ariana pressed her “I Want You” button she stood up and started cheering. Ariana explained that Ryleigh made her deeply emotional while Kelly tried to bond with her over Florida (as that’s where she filmed “From Justin to Kelly”). Ryleigh readily admitted that she was a fan of both women, having grown up on their music. It was a tough choice, but she decided to join Team Ariana.

Per her NBC bio, Ryleigh’s childhood was filled with recitals, choir and a lot of karaoke. She was raised by a single mom, who was very supportive of her music, and went on to compete in an a cappella group in high school. Although Ryleigh always felt at peace on stage, school was a different story. She was bullied and went through severe depression, but now has a new lease on life with the support of her loved ones. Outside of her main focus on music, she enjoys dabbling in fashion and makeup and loves yoga and journaling. After high school, Ryleigh shaved her head, fully embracing her edgy, artistic self, and is finally realizing her dream of being on “The Voice.”

Here’s how all 12 members of Team Ariana fared in our poll results that asked our readers to name who had the best chance of winning:

19% — Ryleigh Plank

17% — Bella DeNapoli

13% — KCK3

11% — Vaughn Mugol

8% — Katie Rae

7% — Hailey Mia

6% — Jim & Sasha Allen

6% — Raquel Trinidad

6% — Sophia Bromberg

Less than 5% — David Vogel, Katherine Ann Mohler, Chavon Rodgers

