‘The Voice’ fans think Samuel Harness was most ‘robbed’ of a spot in Top 13 [POLL RESULTS]

Eight artists went home during the November 9 results show bloodbath on “The Voice,” and fans are most upset about Samuel Harness‘s elimination. This member of Team John Legend was an early fan-fave in the blind auditions, when his performance of “Here Without You” earned three chair-turns from John, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. Now, 23% of fans voted in our recent poll that Samuel was most “robbed” of a spot in next week’s Top 13. Do you agree or disagree with your fellow viewers?

Here is the breakdown for how each eliminated artist fared in our poll results:

23% — Samuel Harness

18% — Libianca

16% — Peedy Chavis

15% — Bella DeNapoli

9% — Raquel Trinidad

8% — Katie Rae

8% — Vaughn Mugol

3% — David Vogel

Samuel wasn’t one of America’s top two choices to advance to the next round on Team Legend — Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple earned those spots. John then had the option of saving Samuel, but he chose Shadale instead. The remaining two Team Legend artists were Samuel and David Vogel, with Samuel getting the option to compete in the live instant save since he received more votes than David.

“That’s the best I’ve ever heard Samuel sing,” Carson Daly proclaimed after the 26-year-old from Fort Wayne, Indiana delivered his passionate “save me” performance of “Before You Go” (watch above).

John was in agreement with the host, telling Samuel, “This moment pushed you to be the best you’ve ever been on this show. You were incredible tonight. The power and the clarity of your voice, the sense of urgency that you sang with. You were pitch-perfect, your tone was gorgeous and emotional and powerful. You took this challenge and said, ‘I’m gonna give everything I have. I’m gonna give my best tonight.’ You did it, Samuel!”

Unfortunately for Samuel, the instant save voters thought Hailey Mia (Team Kelly Clarkson) was more impressive. She earned the most support among the five at-risk performers and advanced to next week’s Top 13. That meant Samuel had to pack his bags and leave “The Voice” stage.

