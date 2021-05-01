‘The Voice’ schedule: 10th anniversary special airs May 3, live shows begin May 10

“The Voice” fans, mark your calendars for Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11, as that’s when NBC has scheduled the first 2021 live shows of Season 20. Between now and then we have a 10th anniversary special to look forward to airing Monday, May 3, titled “The Road To Lives,” which will highlight the Top 20 artists still in the competition and also look back at the first 20 seasons of the Emmy-winning reality TV show.

Of the current four coaches, only Blake Shelton has been there since day one — as such, he’s claimed seven victories over the years (see the winner’s list). As for the other judges, Kelly Clarkson is on her seventh season, John Legend is sitting in for the fifth time and Nick Jonas is a two-time newbie. Other coaches to sit in the red spinny chairs over the past decade have been Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson.

The live shows mark a turning point each season as that’s when the power shifts from the coaches to the viewers at home. Fans will be able to vote for their favorites after watching their performances on May 10. The results will be announced on May 11, with America’s favorites all advancing to the next round. There will also be a live instant save during the results show where at-risk artists can sing for one last chance to make it through.

The 16 artists who are guaranteed to perform on the first live show are: Zae Romeo, Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler and Gihanna Zoe of Team Kelly, Zania Alake, Ryleigh Modig, Pia Renee and Victor Solomon of Team Legend, Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac, Andrew Marshall and Dana Monique of Team Nick, and Cam Anthony, Anna Grace, Pete Mroz and Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake.

The remaining four singers — Savanna Woods, Carolina Rial, Devan Blake Jones and Emma Caroline — are waiting to hear which one of them won the four-way knockout, which took place on April 26. That person will then immediately join the other finalists to complete the Top 17.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the live results episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card each week and a spot on our Season 20 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.