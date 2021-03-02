‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 1 recap: Blind auditions kick off with Nick Jonas back as coach [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

For this landmark 20th season of “The Voice,” NBC brought back one of the best coaching panels in the reality show’s history: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas. (Nick has replaced Gwen Stefani, who is taking a hiatus after winning last year). Just like last season, the current blind auditions were filmed without a live studio audience as the country continues to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, fans Zoomed in from their homes to watch the blinds remotely. In terms of championship wins, Blake leads with seven, followed by Kelly with three, John with one and Nick with zero. So how did the two-hour season premiere play out on Monday night?

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last season’s finale, 15-year-old Carter Rubin of Team Gwen ended up taking home the “Voice” trophy thanks in part because two of Team Blake’s artists, Jim Ranger & Ian Flanigan, likely split the vote. Desz of Team Kelly and John Holiday of Team Legend rounded out the final five contestants. But enough about last year, it’s time for Carson Daly to start the Season 20 blind auditions!