‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 10 recap: Knockouts begin with mega mentor Snoop Dogg [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Last week’s battle rounds brought the number of artists competing on “The Voice” down to 28, with seven remaining on each of the coaches’ teams: Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. This week, with the battles in the rear-view mirror, it was time for the knockouts to begin — and what better way to celebrate the show’s 20th season than with mega mentor Snoop Dogg? This marked the superstar rapper’s first time helping out on “The Voice,” but hopefully not the last. So how did the first night of knockouts play out on Monday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 10 to find out what happened Monday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s team:

Team Blake Shelton: Andrew Marshall, Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Ethan Lively, Jordan Matthew Young, Pete Mroz

Team Nick Jonas: Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Keegan Ferrell, Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo,

Team John Legend: Carolina Rial, Ciana Pelekai, Gean Garcia, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Victor Solomon, Zania Alake

Team Kelly Clarkson: Anna Grace Felten, Avery Roberson, Corey Ward, Ghianna Zoe, Kenzie Wheeler, Ryleigh Modig, Savanna Woods

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last week’s ninth episode, five artists said goodbye when the coaches decided not to “save” or “steal” them: Savanna Chestnut of Team Blake, Bradley Sinclair of Team Nick, Deion Warren of Team Legend and Ainae and JD Casper of Team Kelly. Following those eliminations, there were exactly seven artists left on each team. But enough about the final battles — it’s time to get to the exciting knockouts. Let’s go!