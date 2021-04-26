‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 11 recap: Snoop Dogg is back as knockouts conclude [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

One of the most famous mega mentors in “The Voice” history, Snoop Dogg, returned as the knockouts resumed on Monday night. He’s here to give expert advice to the four coaches — Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson — when it comes to mentoring their young artists. In this round each judge had one last chance to steal someone from another team, with both John and Nick using theirs last week for Ryleigh Modig and Andrew Marshall, respectively. So how did the final night of knockouts play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 11 to find out what happened Monday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s team:

Team Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Jordan Matthew Young, Pete Mroz

Team Nick Jonas: Andrew Marshall, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo

Team John Legend: Carolina Rial, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Ryleigh Modig, Victor Solomon, Zania Alake

Team Kelly Clarkson: Anna Grace Felten, Avery Roberson, Corey Ward, Ghianna Zoe, Kenzie Wheeler, Savanna Woods

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Voice” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In last week’s 10th episode, four artists said goodbye during the knockout round: Ethan Lively of Team Blake, Ciana Pelekai of Team Legend, Keegan Ferrell of Team Nick and Gean Garcia of Team Legend. Following those eliminations, there were exactly 24 artists still in the competition. But enough about last week — it’s time to get to the second night of knockouts. Let’s go!