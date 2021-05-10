‘The Voice’ season 20 episode 12 recap: Live shows begin for Top 17, but who won 4-way knockout? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

All of the pre-taped episodes of “The Voice’s” 20th season are behind us, which means it’s finally time for the all-important live shows to begin. Monday’s two-hour episode welcomed back all four coaches (Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton) plus the 20 artists who are hoping to win the championship at season’s end. Four of those contestants competed last time in the 4-way knockout (Savanna Woods, Carolina Rial, Devan Blake Jones, Emma Caroline) but which one received enough of America’s votes to perform as one of the Top 17 artists in the lives?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 20, Episode 12 to find out what happened Monday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this 10th anniversary season. Here is a closer look at each coach’s live team:

Team Kelly Clarkson: Corey Ward, Ghianna Zoe, Kenzie Wheeler, Zae Romeo and Savanna Woods

Team John Legend: Pia Renee, Ryleigh Modig, Victor Solomon, Zania Alake and Carolina Rial

Team Nick Jonas: Andrew Marshall, Dana Monique, Jose Figueroa Jr., Rachel Mac and Devan Blake Jones

Team Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony, Jordan Matthew Young, Pete Mroz, Anna Grace Felten and Emma Caroline

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 11th episode, which aired two weeks ago, four artists said goodbye during the final knockout round: Avery Roberson from Team Kelly, Rio Doyle from Team John, Connor Christian from Team Blake and Raine Stern from Team Nick. Following those eliminations, there were exactly 20 artists still in the competition. But enough about last time — let’s get to the live shows!

